After a long shoot that began in February, it looks like production on Season Three of The Boys has finally wrapped. Star Karl Urban, the man behind everyone’s crass favorite, Billy Butcher, took to Instagram to announce and celebrate the completion of yet another season of the Amazon superhero parody, which he describes as “next level bat s**t crazy." Just what we'd expect.

With one of his trademark selfies — this time masked up on a plane home — Urban celebrated the wrap with his fans on September 10, though the exact date of the wrap is unclear. “And that’s a wrap on @theboystv season 3,” he writes. “Massive thanks to our brilliant cast and crew for all the blood [sweat and tears,] and also to everyone involved in the production @amazonprimevideo and @sptv for working so hard to keep us all Covid safe...And of course massive thanks to [creator Eric Kripke] for delivering a next level bat shit crazy good season 3...I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

Image via Amazon

The third season of The Boys is in high demand for fans after the series received six Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Production began all the way back in February, with Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles joining the cast as Soldier Boy, as well as actors like Sean Patrick Flannery and Laurie Holden. No release date has been announced as of yet, though we do know that the season will consist of the typical eight episodes, including a premiere titled, “Payback."

The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Erin Moriarty, all of whom have been confirmed to return for the third season. The series was created by showrunner Eric Kripke, adapted from the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and is executive produced by Evan Goldberg, Neal H. Moritz, and Seth Rogen. There is no release date yet for the third season of The Boys. Check out Urban’s post below.

