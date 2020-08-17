Eric Kripke on ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Filming Schedule and Script Status

With Amazon’s fantastic series The Boys returning with new episodes on September 4th, I recently landed an exclusive interview with showrunner Eric Kripke to talk about the making of the series. Since we recently spoke about the making of the imminent Season 2 in an extended conversation (which you can watch here), I decided to use this interview to ask about the newly announced Season 3.

Some of the information he revealed is:

They plan to start shooting The Boys Season 3 this January.

Season 3 this January. They currently have the first four scripts of Season 3 done and the writers conduct daily zoom calls.

All the scripts will be done before shooting begins.

The plan is to film Season 3 using block shooting. That means they would shoot episodes one and two at the same time and the future episodes would be done the same way (3-4, 5-6, 7-8). This allows any shared location in those two episodes to be shot on the same day(s).

Unlike Season 2 which had a schedule of twelve days per episode, Season 3 is scheduling fifteen days per episode.

Kripke wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan to play a role in The Boys Season 3 and they’ve been talking about it, but COVID might prevent him from being cast due to his commitments on The Walking Dead. He wouldn’t be able to quickly fly in and out of Toronto since he would have to quarantine and his schedule wouldn’t allow it.

Check out everything Kripke had to say in the player below and further down the page is a list of everything we talked about.

Finally, if you have never seen an episode of The Boys, the series is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and takes place in a world just like ours except superheroes are real. Trust me, you have never seen a show like The Boys and you’ll be constantly picking your jaw off the floor while watching any episode. The series’ excellent main cast includes Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jesse T. Usher, and Chance Crawford.

