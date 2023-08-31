The Big Picture The Boys Season 3's gag reel showcases the fun moments behind the scenes, reminding us of the cast's enjoyment amidst the show's dark and intense storyline.

The cast's camaraderie is evident off-set, as they are often seen spending time together, even participating in strikes together.

The gag reel is now available online, entertaining fans with hilarious moments like Jensen Ackles spitting water and Jessie T. Usher accidentally looking into the camera.

The Boys Season 3 brought on tough times for Homelander (Antony Starr) after his connection to Stormfront (Aya Cash) was revealed, with Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) finally fighting back against Stormfront as well. Season 3 then had a lot to answer for, especially with the inclusion of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a parody on Captain America for the series and an answer to their own parody on Superman (which is Homelander). It made for a brilliant cast of characters all interacting with each other as Huey (Jack Quaid) struggled with his own problems in the midst of Soldier Boy joining the team.

All of this has led to a very fun gag reel for the season with the cast and crew laughing through their mistakes and having a fun time together. We know that the cast of The Boys often enjoys spending time with each other off-set. Most recently, Quaid posted an image from the picket lines of the SAG-AFRA strike, writing in the caption "Striking outside Amazon in NYC with THE GIRLS" with his fellow cast members Cash, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The gag reel itself is featured on the DVD and Blu-Ray release for Season 3 that fans can purchase on October 24, but it is also available online currently for us all to watch and fall in love with. Especially when Ackles is given a cup of water during one of the Soldier Boy flashback scenes and he just spits water around for the fun of it all. That and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) accidentally looking directly into the camera and catching himself doing it.

Image Via Prime Video

The Fun Moments in a Hard-Hitting Show

The Boys is a comedy-drama series so the more outrageous and fun moments aren't that surprising but it is nice to see how much the cast has fun on a show that does have its darker moments. For every outrageous line that Karl Urban says as Billy Butcher, there is another storyline that genuinely is hard to watch for how dark and real it is. It's one of the reasons why The Boys has become so fascinating to fans of the series. So whether it is watching as Moriarty accidentally walks directly into camera after kissing Quaid goodbye or everyone just having a bit of fun in the midst of their takes, things like the gag reel for Season 3 is what makes us so excited about the DVD and Blu-Ray release of The Boys!