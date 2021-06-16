Earlier today, The Boys series creator Eric Kripke made an exciting announcement on Twitter about Season 3 as he shared his reaction to seeing the Herogasm episode of the show.

The tweet includes original cover art from the first issue of Herogasm. That strongly implies that he's specifically referring to The Boys upcoming Season 3, Episode 6 of the same name. Earlier this year, Kripke tweeted a cover photo of the episode's script title page with the name of the episode, the number, and its author, Jessica Chou. In the equally profanity-laced tweet, he announced "CHALLENGE MET, MOTHERF*CKERS" to all those who dared him to make the episode but didn't think he would, could, or should.

Image via Amazon Studios

The tweet reads "Um. So. I've just seen the dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest f*cking dailies I've ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone's career. #YouAreNotFuckingReady" followed by a series of hashtags and tagged Twitter accounts which are affiliated with the dark superhero drama.

So what's so special about Herogasm? Why is there so much controversy, excitement, and surprise behind these announcements? Well, the "-gasm" part of that title is no metaphor. Herogasm is a 6-issue spinoff of The Boys graphic novels which, according to canon, takes place between issues #30 - #31 of the main storyline. The spinoff's plot focuses on the protagonists infiltrating an annual "party" thrown by Vought for their favorite and highest-performing supes. Spoiler alert, though: the party is an over-the-top orgy full of illicit drugs and depraved sex acts, with the superheroes' unique talents pushing the boundaries of debauchery.

It'll be interesting to see where Kripke and company decide to take this particular episode. Anyone familiar with the show is well aware of its dark, controversial storyline, graphic violence, and sexual situations. But how much is too much? How far will they push the limits? And will the episode be as enthusiastically accepted as the original graphic novels were back in the day? We won't find out until Season 3 premieres on Prime Video later this year.

If you want to catch up ahead of time, you can binge Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys on Prime Video right now for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out Kripke's tweet below.

