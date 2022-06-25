Now that The Boys’ most hedonistic episode Herogasm is out the cast and crew are spilling the beans on shooting the particular episode. The episode is pulled right out of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book limited series by the same name. Though many plot points from the comic were left out to tailor the event for the ongoing series, Eric Kripke has been commended for his approach in adapting Herogasm.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell on the show, was particularly excited to bring the particular storyline to the show, “I remember reading the Herogasm issue and just being really blown away by how absolutely depraved and insane it was and how hilarious it was at the same time,” he told Variety in a recent interview. Further adding,

So I was really looking forward to getting to dive into that storyline for the show. But shooting it was something else. Like, you think you’re very comfortable with certain things. Then you get there and you kind of realize what you’re not so comfortable with.

'Herogasm' is undoubtedly the wildest, most hilarious, and among the disturbing episode in the series by far. Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, previously described the particular shoot day as the one which left the director confused and the crew traumatized. Nonetheless, Quaid is quite proud of it; he said, “But that whole episode – I’m never going to shoot anything like that again. And the fact that all the storylines wrapped up around that event are so interesting and cool.” Adding, “I think it’s one of the best episodes we’ve ever done and I’m really proud of it.”

The actor also revealed that had one of his favorite moments on set when he overheard a crew member's hilarious but devastating mix-up. Quaid said, “It was the COVID season, so we had a lot of places where you have hand sanitizer, and I overheard a crew member say, ‘Oh man, I got the lube bottle confused with the hand sanitizer bottle.’ And he had just lube all over his hands. You are never going to get that on any other show. It made me laugh so hard and made me feel really bad for that person."

Not surprising at all that The Boys is almost as wild off-screen as it is on-screen. The Boys Season 3 is available to stream on Amazon now.