Season 3 of The Boys is in full flow, with fans and critics alike giving the series high praise for its outrageous scenes entwined with top-class storytelling. We've already seen plenty of bloodshed and depravity, but it seems things are going to be turned up a notch this week. It'd be hard to top the debauchery we've witnessed so far, but if there's one thing that can manage it, it's Herogasm.

Episode 6 is due to be released this coming Friday and will feature the diabolical event, but why is everyone so excited?

RELATED: Eric Kripke Teases 'The Boys' Season 3 Herogasm Episode: "The Craziest Dailies I've Ever Seen"

Image via Prime Video

Herogasm is infamous amongst The Boys comic book fans and was chronicled in a six-issue miniseries released back in 2009. The name of the event is pretty self-explanatory. Once a year, Vought's heroes from across the country attend the invite-only affair, which is located on a remote tropical island. Whilst here, they engage in a whole manner of disturbing acts, following the motto of "anything goes". Orgies, drugs, alcohol, and strippers are all on the menu for this feast of immorality. Sex workers are brought in for the supes to sleep with, but it isn't irregular at all for them to sleep with each other. In fact, in one particular scene from the comics, Homelander slept with Soldier Boy, promising him a place in The Seven in return. Given the series' current ongoing storyline, it's highly doubtful we'll see that play out.

The comic's spin-off series of Herogasm was filled with controversy and received a lot of criticism for its crude depictions. One of the biggest controversies of the miniseries was its September 11th storyline. According to the comics, The Seven were involved in the event, preventing one of the hijacked planes from crashing into the World Trade Center, but in their true careless style, they redirected it into the Brooklyn Bridge. It's not likely we'll see that play out onscreen since the story has already been reworked and re-imagined as the Flight 37 incident involving Homelander and Queen Maeve. Speaking of Maeve, Episode 5 may have teased the event in Ashley's explanation of her absence, telling Starlight that Maeve is currently off on a wellness retreat in Malibu. This could very well be the location for the latest Herogasm installment, although it's hard to imagine Maeve went there by choice.

Granted, there are limits to the lengths that showrunner Eric Kripke can go to in the TV adaptation of the notorious event, due to the extremely graphic nature of it all. Speaking to The Wrap about Herogasm, Kripke talks of their "self-censorship," but goes on to say "anyone who is a fan of the books and that particular volume of ‘Herogasm,’ I can just tell you, you’re definitely going to get the full Herogasm experience." Although we won't see everything from the comics, and that's definitely a good thing, it seems like we're in for a truly epic feature.

Of course, the storyline of the comics is not just about the various drug-fueled encounters. Instead, it chronicles how The Boys infiltrate the Vought event, and discover untold secrets about The Seven. This is definitely something the episode could be based around, and it's definitely going to be intriguing to see the likes of Butcher and Hughie involved in such a disturbing event.

Herogasm has been highly anticipated since its announcement almost a year ago, and was even trending on Twitter this week as fans' excitement for the event grows. The long wait is almost over, and as The Boys' official account recently tweeted, "Unholy week is here."