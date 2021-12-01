The Boys are almost back! While we know the cast has wrapped up filming for Season 3 of the Prime Video series, no release date has been confirmed yet — but we can certainly count on seeing more action unfold. According to showrunner Eric Kripke, Season 3 will explore the history of Vought International and what that multi-billion dollar conglomerate was getting up to throughout several pivotal decades.

Amid the 2021 Saturn Awards, The Illuminerdi asked Kripke if there were any particular characters fans should look forward to in Season 3, aside from the arrival of Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles), to which Kripke responded:

“I mean all of them! I mean I think they all get amazing things to do. I mean season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

The history of Vought was first teased in Season 2, when Stormfront (Aya Cash) revealed the truth about its founding and motivations. The company was initially formed by a Nazi scientist, Frederick Vought, who defected to the United States. Vought would also invent the drug that later came to be known as Compound-V during WWII, injecting it into his own wife Klara who would become the first successful superhero and ultimately be dubbed Stormfront. Vought also grew into one of the largest corporations in the world, with massive investment and ownership over its superhero team known as the Seven.

Exploring the history of Vought means that more supes will come into the mix — like Ackles' Soldier Boy, a riff on the Captain America figure and one of the first superheroes in the world of The Boys. Other new faces include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic.

The rest of the original cast will also be joining Season 3, which includes Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Nate Mitchell (Black Noir), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarty (Annie/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

Season 3 of The Boys has not currently confirmed a release date, but you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video now.

