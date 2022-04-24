Fans are eager for more of Amazon's hit series The Boys, and a newcomer to the cast has taken to his social media to continue building the hype. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) has shared some photos of his look as the character of Soldier Boy, a new addition for the series' third season. If this look and what we have come to expect from The Boys continues, things will indeed "ger hairy," as Ackles puts it.

Soldier Boy is a character with a long and storied history in the comics. He is one of the 'superheroes,' and one of the versions of the character in the comics was notable for sending off a group from The Avenging Squad to spy for German soldiers. That group was killed, in addition to several other American soldiers. He also has several tense encounters with Homelander, who is of course played in the series by Antony Starr.

Image via Amazon

It's unclear how Soldier Boy will come into play in season three, though there are some clues based on season two. A monument to him was on display in one of the episodes, and he was name-dropped by Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as a former leader of The Seven in a conversation with Homelander. It's expected that he will have some connections to the recently killed Stormfront (Aya Cash), who was of course revealed to be the former supe Liberty. Yet if any of the supes in The Boys stand as proof, there's certainly nothing too good that can come from Soldier Boy.

The appearance of this new character, who is essentially The Boys' answer to Captain America, has been known for some time now. Series star Karl Urban (Star Trek, Dredd) has promised that this new season will be "bats*** crazy," which seems to be right on point if the latest trailer is any indication. Billy Butcher (Urban) himself looks to be getting his own powers, a surprise he will surely take out on his nemesis Homelander. Aside from Starr, Urban, and Esposito, The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Capon.

The Boys will make its valiant return to Amazon Prime Video for its third season with three new episodes on June 3. Check out Ackles's post showing off his look below:

