Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is apparently fitting right in on the set of The Boys. Star Karl Urban posted a photo of Ackles and co-star Jack Quaid to Instagram late Sunday, where he can be seen flipping the bird, in some series-appropriate crudeness.

Per Urban’s caption, the three are celebrating Ackles’ arrival on set at “the halfway point of shooting season 3,” which offers some hints on when we might expect to see Ackles’ Soldier Boy to make his first appearance. We caught our first glimpse of Ackles on set when showrunner Eric Kripke tweeted a photo of him outside of his trailer last week.

The persistence of Ackles’ big bushy beard in both photos suggests the character might be a bit different than how he appeared in the comics series by writer Garth Ennis. In the comics, Soldier Boy was a shield-toting super-soldier, very much in the image of Captain America. He was mentioned briefly in Season 2 as fighting Nazis in World War II. Kripke has previously described him as “the very first Superhero.”

Kripke has worked with Ackles previously, having worked as a writer and producer on Supernatural. Indeed, Season 3 is proving to be a veritable Supernatural reunion, not only with actors, but even with Supernatural writers Meredith Glynn and David Reed stepping in as executive producers in the Amazon show.

Ackles is clearly already having fun on set. Urban describes the upcoming season as “next level diabolical,” which is a feat for a series that has already crushed dolphins, impaled whales, and blown up countless human heads. Star Laz Alonso revealed last month that Season 3 had already used three times as much fake blood as Season 2 — apparently before they even hit the halfway point.

There’s no official release date for The Boys season 3, but Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Amazon Prime now. Check out Urban’s Instagram post below:

