[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3 and 2022's Scream.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Quaid talked about how much he knew about Season 3 going into it, how shocked he still gets when reading the scripts, his reaction to how much nudity he’d be doing, the most outrageous things the show has done, the bonding experience of having your co-star vomit on you, the wild experience of Herogasm, his favorite moments this season, how his role in the latest Scream movie helped him re-evaluate his view of characters like Homelander and Butcher, and the importance of throwing in a good Fast & Furious reference.

Collider: In keeping with the first two seasons, there are a lot of crazy things that happen in Season 3, and it feels like there’s a lot to unpack. How much did you actually know about the season, going in? Did you know the full, crazy journey that Hughie would be taking, or did you just have pieces of what his journey would be?

JACK QUAID: I had the basic building blocks because there was quite a big hiatus, due to the pandemic, between Season 2 and 3, so the story was very much ready to go by the time that we actually got to Toronto to shoot. I knew that Hughie, this season, would be dealing with his own budding toxic masculinity. I knew that he would have superpowers, which I was very excited about. And I knew that when we would start Season 3, it’s been a year, and Starlight and Hughie would be an actual couple, and that I’d be working for Victoria Neuman, away from The Boys, at least to start. So, I knew those things, and it all just got me really excited. And then, shooting did not disappoint at all. I just thought it was so cool how (showrunner) Eric [Kripke] was able to get it to go with a lot of characters, but with Hughie, to get him to go into very different places that we’d never really seen before, not all of them totally likable, which was really fun for me to play around with. We know him as this good guy, and he still is, but I like him going into this morally gray area because the world forces his hand. It was such an interesting thing to play around with.

Image via Prime Video

Just when I think this show can’t possibly push boundaries any further, it still seems to somehow push those boundaries so far into the rearview mirror that you just can’t see them anymore. Do you still find yourself surprised by anything? Do you ever still have moments where you’re like, “They want me to do what?,” or is it just all in a day’s work on The Boys?

QUAID: I’m slowly getting more used to it, but not at a quick enough rate. There are still sometimes where I read scripts, and I’m just completely flabbergasted, or I watch scenes, and it’s really hard for me to take in. My thing this season was that I got superpowers, which was so cool, and the kid in me was so excited to have superpowers. But then, it had this The Boys twist on it where Hughie can teleport, but it’s organic matter drifting from one part of the room to another part of the room, so of course, your clothes aren’t gonna come with you. At first, I was like, “Uh-oh, I’m gonna have to be nude a lot.” But then, it just made me laugh. I was like, “Of course, this would happen to Hughie.” He finally gets this power, and then it has this embarrassing twist on it. I think it’s just so appropriate. I find myself recoiling a bit, but then I lean in because I have no choice, and it’s just what the show is. Every moment is nuts, but also feels so appropriate for our show and appropriate for the story we’re telling.

I love that it’s very much in character for him that he still somehow quickly adapts to that and manages to just start taking clothes with him to different places.

QUAID: Yeah. He works out a little system where he drops a bag somewhere, so that he can come back to it. I thought that was so adorable, in a weird way. He knows to bring a travel bag full of clothes.

Image via Prime Video

As far as just your own personal taste level, what do you consider the most outrageous thing this show has done, whether it’s been in this season or just any season on the show?

QUAID: Oh, man, it’s gotta be a toss up between the whale in Season 2 and one of the very first big moments in Season 3, which is, of course, the Termite having a terrible allergy attack in a very inappropriate place. When I first read that, I was like, “I think we topped the whale,” almost immediately. It’s gotta be a toss up between those two, but in terms of me personally, it’s definitely the whale. I never thought that my character would literally be in the belly of a whale, in that way. I just thought that was such a unique thing. Every time I read a script for The Boys, there’s at least one moment where I say to myself, “I’ve never seen that on TV before,” which I’m very proud of. I’m proud that we get to do things that I’ll never do again, and I’ve never done before.

When you have to do a scene where Butcher vomits on Hughie, does it bring you closer together as actors, or does it just make you want to gag? What is that process like to get through that?

QUAID: Yeah, I think it bonds you. We’re both used to having fake blood on us, so fake vomit was a walk in the park. It comes off way easier. It’s less sticky. Weirdly enough, that scene was a breeze, in the sense that fake vomit is a lot easier to deal with. But yeah, I think it bonds you when someone fake throws up into your mouth, and then you instinctively spit it back out, and then that goes into Karl [Urban]’s mouth. It’s not necessarily a COVID-safe stunt, but I think it bonds you together. I think that’s what I’d call it.

Along with the nudity that comes with teleporting, Hughie also has a strength that allows him to just punch through a guy when he feels like it. What was that like to shoot that? How much of that was actually shot practically?

QUAID: A lot of it was practical. There was a dummy that I actually did the punch through, and it was filled with fake blood and guts and stuff, so that stuff would come out of the other end. I thought that was crazy. It’s so awesome because it’s such a shocking moment, but it’s also very character indicative. Hughie has this power now, and he’s a character that’s been very powerless, every time we’ve seen him. He starts to like it, and he starts to become intoxicated by it, and then he gets carried away with it and he keeps trying to justify to himself by saying, “Oh, I’m doing this for the right reasons. I’m doing this for Annie. I’m doing this for everyone.” But it’s really just for him. It’s an addiction. He gets drunk off of the power, and I thought that was such an interesting thing to play around with too. Hughie is a little bit too excited about being a powerful character. That was a different way that I didn’t really expect to go with the character, but I’m happy we did.

Image via Prime Video

Hughie finds himself at Herogasm. Between everything going on in that, with the Love Sausage and all the bodily fluids being thrown around, did having to be naked in that scene feel more like one of the more normal things going on? What was your reaction to reading that on paper, and then how was it to shoot something like that?

QUAID: At that point, I had been naked a few times, so I was a little bit more used to it. And then, having all these people around you, who are even more naked than you, in actuality, it becomes normal. You get used to it surprisingly fast. I have to give a lot of credit to all of our background performers in that scene because they were so confident and it made it seem so not weird. They gave you confidence by just how normal it felt to them, so that was interesting. Reading it on the page was a little shocking, but I was a big fan of comic books, so I knew that Herogasm was a big pivotal issue. I was just excited that we were finally doing it, and that I got to be a part of it.

It’s just funny that you find yourself in a room naked with a bunch of people and that’s the least weird thing going on.

QUAID: Yes, truly, that was the least weird thing.

What was your own personal favorite moment to shoot this season? Did you have a favorite moment for your character?

QUAID: Yeah, I had a few. I did like that Hughie and A-Train finally had a little confrontation within the Herogasm scene. There’s a lot left unsaid there. I really enjoyed what Jessie [T. Usher] was doing. I think that there’s more of an understanding between those two than there usually has been, even though that ends with a punch. I think that they come to understand each other a little bit more, and know each other, and see something from the other person’s perspective. And there’s a scene towards the end with Hughie and Butcher, after everything has happened, that I just think is very sweet. And there have been a few moments with Starlight, where it was cool to play it where we’re actually a couple and you get to see everything, with all the dynamics of their real relationship. And then, every scene where they’re confronting each other, it was so cool to play them in such a huge argument and really getting to know each other that way. And finally, to have Hughie realize that all of this is within him somehow. I don’t think it’s necessarily that he’s a bad guy. I think we all have bad tendencies, but it’s how you deal with that, recognize that, grapple with that, and try to mitigate it, that really says who you are. I had a lot of favorite moments from this season, whether that’s a bombastic, insane thing, or just a character-driven scene between two people.

Image via Prime Video

And I love how this show really does find a balance between those two things, which seems insane when everything is so crazy.

QUAID: Exactly, yeah. I think the way that Eric words it is that all the crazy moments are on the front of the cereal box. They’re on the outside. But all the things that really matter are on the inside. That’s the characters and how dynamic they all are, and how interesting they are, and how they’re all flawed in very relatable ways. I think this season, especially, every character gets to do things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from them and you learn a lot about everybody. I think the cast brought their A-game, completely.

When you do extreme material, like The Boys and like Scream, does it ever bother you or get to you, in any way? Is it easier when it’s something like The Boys, which is so crazy and over the top? Is it more challenging to do something like Scream, that feels more rooted in reality? Is it just all fun?

QUAID: I think it’s all fun for me. I’m such a fan of genre, so the fact that I got to play around with the superhero genre and the horror genre, and have them both be meta, in the sense that they’re commenting on themselves, in a way, or commenting on the world, it’s just so fun that I get to be a part of these projects that I would see, even if I wasn’t involved. I’m excited that, in the case of both The Boys and Scream, there’s a lot of blood and a lot of carnage. That’s not what they’re about necessarily, but I do like that I keep being in projects that make people go, “Ooh,” and that make people look away. I have this weird, sick satisfaction with that, where I love that I’m in things that make people wince. It’s very enjoyable to me, somehow.

When you play a character like the one you play in Scream, do you find yourself then identifying differently with characters like Homelander or even Butcher?

QUAID: Absolutely. I think that’s what the key to playing “a bad guy” is. They don’t see themselves as bad. They see themselves as just driving home this goal. They have an agenda. They have something that they want, and it means so much to them, that to some people, they could be considered bad, but to themselves, they’re just misunderstood, or they just really want something. That’s all a character does. They just really need to accomplish something. Whether that’s an altruistic goal or a slightly more sinister one, it’s all the same to the character. So, yeah, it does make me look at Homelander and Butcher in different ways. I was actually really grateful to get to play Richie, so that I could see the other side of that coin. That was really, really nice for me.

Image via Prime Video

Hughie makes a Fast & Furious reference this season when he says, “Like Dom Toretto, I’m quick, and I’m all about family,” because who doesn’t insert a family reference in life, in general?

QUAID: You have to have a bucket of Corona, and you’ve gotta talk about family.

How big of a Fast & Furious fan do you think Hughie actually is? Have you, personally, ever made your own reference to Fast & Furious, in your own real life?

QUAID: Oh, I’m a huge fan of the Fast & Furious movies. I just think that they’re so entertaining. I think the line originally was, “I’m like Dom Toretto,” and then I added the whole family thing because I wanted to be able to say it, at least once in my life. No. I think Hughie’s a big fan of the Fast & Furious franchise. I think he’s into that. I think that there’s also a reference to Vin Diesel in the second season, where they’re talking about the Axe Body Spray that Hughie uses, and how that’s how Vin Diesel must smell. I think he has a fascination with that. And I think it also ties into his toxic masculinity this season, and wanting to be the big tough guy. I think he has a certain affinity for Dom Toretto, for sure.

