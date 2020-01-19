Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants a Role on ‘The Boys’ If Season 3 Actually Happens

Has Jeffrey Dean Morgan been reading my dream journal? Because it’s come to my attention via Twitter that Morgan is game for a role on Amazon’s The Boys and now it’s all I want. Fans of The Boys the world over would no doubt be down for an appearance from Morgan not only because, hello, this is Jeffrey Dean Morgan we’re talking about but also because it would mean the actor is reuniting with his Supernatural colleague — and The Boys creator — Eric Kripke.

All of this chatter around Morgan appearing on The Boys at some point in the future began when, in response to a fan question, the actor emphatically replied, “LOVE @TheBoysTV. CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 2!!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban. I’ll go play with that gang anytime.@therealKripke knows.”

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

Kripke responded to Morgan after he was tagged into the Supernatural actor’s tweet, writing to Morgan, “Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. I’ll write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion.” In response to Kripke’s offer, Morgan tweeted, “In a heartbeat!”

To be clear, nothing is a done deal as far as Morgan showing up on The Boys anytime soon. Season 2 is already in the bag and Amazon still hasn’t renewed the show for Season 3. So this Twitter exchange between Morgan and Kripke is basically two pals teasing us with the prospect of a Supernatural reunion on the gleefully violent Amazon series. That said, it kinda feels like Morgan has to get a role on The Boys now because everyone involved is so game to make it happen. So, Amazon, please make sure you renew The Boys for Season 3 because I want, nay, need this to happen.

The Boys Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video later this year. For more, check out the bloody (and fun) Season 2 teaser trailer.