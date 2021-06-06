We've seen Jensen Ackles on the set of The Boys Season 3, but we haven't really seen him in costume as Soldier Boy, until now. As we continue to count the days until the boys are back in town with season 3, Ackles took to Twitter to share our first look at Soldier Boy's shield, while confirming that we'll get a full look at the new character tomorrow.

Jensen shared the picture of what looks like a bronze shield with an eagle at the top, spreading its wings over the entire shield. Like the rest of the show, the image is a fairly faithful recreation of the original comic book, while still adapting it to resemble more familiar iconography to the audience; in this case, a rounder shield more akin to Captain America's iconic shield.

We first saw a glimpse of Soldier Boy during a Season 2 scene where a statue of the very first superhero was briefly shown during Stormfront and Homelander's pro-war rally.

In addition to the picture, Ackles' post comes with a caption that reads:

"Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning. 😏 #SoldierBoy #SoldierBoyShield Full character reveal tomorrow!!! 🤘🏼😎."

In the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy is meant to be the very first superhero. He was injected with an imperfect version of Compound V back in 1944 and sent to kill German soldiers, probably without the catchy song and dance number we saw in Captain America: The First Avenger. Soldier Boy remained employed by Vought International for quite some time, and even crossed paths with the now-dead Lady Liberty (Stormfront).

There’s no official release date for The Boys Season 3, but Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime now. Check out Ackles's post below and be on the lookout for the full reveal tomorrow.

