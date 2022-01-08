Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is taking front and center in a new photo released to The Boys’ Twitter account. The image comes to us following a Season 3 first-look clip and reveals Soldier Boy decked out in full costume complete with his butt-kicking shield, which the hero holds in his left arm. Standing amidst the wreckage of a bombed out wasteland, he looks on, ready to face whatever comes next.

So far, what we know about Soldier Boy is that his character is a parody of Marvel’s Captain America. In the world of The Boys, Soldier Boy is considered to be the very first superhero. He rose to popularity after battling through World War II and became a revered cultural icon after that. His powers include the ability to duck, dodge, and weave oncoming attacks, whether that be in hand to hand combat or bullets whizzing by his head. His shield will also play a big part in keeping the hero alive. We can expect to see Soldier Boy fighting alongside team Payback, but whispers of his changing allegiances have been circling the fan community.

Ackles joins the cast of The Boys after stepping off a very successful 15 season run in Supernatural, playing one of the show’s infamous brothers, Dean Winchester. The Boys series creator, Eric Kripke, also created Supernatural, so Ackles being cast in the role of Soldier Boy has been a reunion for the pair.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3 Finally Sets a Release Date

Starring alongside Ackles for the upcoming third season will be Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Chase Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Laila Robins, Claudia Doumit, Giancarlo Esposito, Langston Kirman, Nick Wechsler, Laurie Holden, and Cameron Crovetti.

Prime Video will release the first three episodes of the third season on June 3. Following the premiere, episodes will be dropped weekly, culminating in a season finale on July 8.

Based on the comic books by the same name penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys won fans over when it exploded onto Amazon Prime Video for its first season in 2019. It gathered critical acclaim for top notch acting, character and plot development, and its razor sharp wit.

Check out Soldier Boy’s new photo and the show’s full synopsis below.

Image via Prime Video

The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

'The Boys’ Season 3 Reveals First Image of Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk 4 freedom!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email