Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Boys.The Boys have returned! With the long-awaited finale of the hit Prime Video series' third season premiering last week, we've gone through a whole new series of misadventures for our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current misdeeds. Among them is none other than Marvin Milk (Laz Alonso), also known as Mother's Milk or MM, who finds himself exploring Season 3's overarching theme of family in a big way this time around. While trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his daughter Janine (Liyou Abere), MM doesn't just have to contend with a new presence in her life in the form of his ex-wife Monique (Frances Turner)'s new boyfriend Todd (Matthew Gorman), but also the degree to which he still hasn't fully grappled with what happened to his own family at the hands of a careless Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

On the heels of the Season 3 finale, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Alonso about his character's arc this time around, as well as whether he has any ideas on his personal wishlist for what MM should get to do in the now-confirmed Season 4. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Alonso spoke about how certain discussions with showrunner Eric Kripke surrounding real-life events informed MM's storyline this season, how MM's relationship with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has reached a new breaking point, how MM is going to have to face certain realizations after that finale scene between Todd and Homelander, and more.

Collider: First of all, congratulations on Season 3 and now Season 4. I know you guys are gearing up to start filming soon. Is that still the case?

LAZ ALONSO: Yeah, we're about a month away, and we'll be back doing what we love with some of our favorite people. I love my castmates and Eric, and it's one of those jobs that you just hope never ends.

How soon in advance you were told what MM's arc was going to be this season? Was it before scripts? Were there conversations with Eric Kripke?

ALONSO: Usually, I meet with Eric at the beginning of the season. But by that time, they've already worked on the arcs, and they already know where the character's going — unlike this season, Season 3. He and I were working on this a year before we went back into production because of the fact that COVID happened. COVID pushed us back a year, and in that 2020 year, so much happened. Eric and I were keeping in touch with each other about COVID. "How you handling it?" Just all kinds of stuff. You know how at that time, all this crazy stuff would come out like, "Oh, eat this, or drink that, it will protect you from COVID." I was sending him all that stuff, and he was sending me stuff back too.

When the George Floyd situation happened, I reached out to him and I said, "Eric, I really think that MM's character should include this. Somehow we need to not let this moment in history happen and not identify it. I think MM being the guy on the streets, from Harlem, we somehow need to tie this into his story, whether it's his current story or his backstory." In the initial run of the scripts, there was a lot more stuff with like police brutality and things like that.

For example, in the scene where MM punched out Todd, in the original script, the cops showed up and all they saw was MM standing over Todd. They came and then beat the mess out of MM in front of his daughter. There was stuff that, because of timing, we had to cut. That scene was cut because then MM would have to be in the season finale with a black eye and Frenchie would have to go bail him out of jail and all this stuff to justify him being in the finale, and we had to take it out because it was just too much. But the arc of his character [and] Soldier Boy representing this American idealism of what a good guy is, but behind closed doors, he was being extra rough in certain neighborhoods — that story also bled into the Blue Hawk storyline, [which] identified some of the stuff, the parallels that [Eric] and I were going back and forth with in 2020.

In terms of MM's dynamic with Soldier Boy, it's so interesting and complex. How did you want to play the balance of him having to reconcile the trauma of his past with this person while also realizing that he might need to work with him in pursuit of a common goal?

ALONSO: I think he never considered working with Soldier Boy. He absolutely never considered it, which is why Butcher did what he had to do, and that is exactly why MM's trust in Butcher going forward is tested now. Butcher broke something in their friendship. Regardless of what his reasoning was, regardless of how he justified it, he went behind MM's back. He drugged him. And up until now, the only thing they had was trust in their friendship. MM knew Butcher's demons and Butcher knew MM's demons, but the one thing they had was trust. That's broken, it's fractured. So that probably is something that will get tested moving forward.

MM, the only way that he was dealing with Soldier Boy being back is by... His entire life, he's hidden [it] from his daughter. He's suppressed it, and now he can't hide it anymore. It's something that he has to face — and not only face, but also teach her about. So in the efforts of not passing on generational trauma, sometimes you have to talk about it. I think that's the lesson that he learned this season.

Breaking the cycle.

ALONSO: Breaking the cycle.

MM and Janine are one of my favorite relationships that we see develop and, like you said, reach a new territory, especially when it comes to him finally being open with her about some of his struggles. But then there's also the element of Todd, and we see by the finale that MM's concerns about Todd are not unfounded. What do you think MM's approach is going to have to be to this dilemma now heading into Season 4?

ALONSO: I think that Monique, MM's ex-wife, she's going to now have to become more vigilant of Todd as well. Because apparently, she wasn't aware of how deep his involvement in this Homelander cult is, and now she is. But I think that it was a very big lesson in grooming, and grooming can happen so many different ways. What we saw here in the scene with Todd is normalization of bad behavior, and that's what Todd was doing. Todd was rationalizing Homelander's behavior. He was explaining bad behavior, "Oh, well, it's Starlight. She's doing this to kids," and all this and that. The truth is right there in front of [him], and he's finding every excuse in the book not to acknowledge it.

So it just puts more responsibility on parents to talk to their kids and explain to them what's going on, and that was also something that was very important in that scene. Mother's Milk's job now is not only to keep Todd from influencing his daughter, but also to explain to his daughter who Homelander really is.

I feel like the sky's the limit with this show at this point in terms of what plays out with these characters. I mean, some of the wildest things on television. Do you have anything along the lines of a personal wishlist for your character? Are there any storylines that you would like to get for him in a future season?

ALONSO: I think MM has such a hard-line stance on Compound V and not using it. At some point, the stakes should be so high that his own morality has to be questioned and tested, if a life needs to be saved, do you still stand on your moral high ground, or do you save that life? I would like to see him eventually have to make that decision, and I would like to see him get some powers. I just think that on a superhero show, at some point, you have to do it. You got to succumb. The question is convincing Kripke of that. That's the topic.

I'll start the petition right now. We'll get MM some powers in Season 4.

ALONSO: Thank you. I love that.

All three seasons of The Boys are now available to stream on Prime Video.