There’s something about Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) eyes in the new promo poster for The Boys season three. While they’ve always been stunning, they seem to now be...glowing? That’s right, in a Twitter post released by the show’s official account, fans are getting a sneak peek of what to expect from the return of the superhero parody series.

In the otherwise black and white image, we see Billy appearing concentrated and determined as a yellow light appears in his eyes. The golden shine is reminiscent of the red glow that Homelander (Antony Starr) strikes right before laser beams shoot out of his eyes, so with that info, we are thinking Billy has made some upgrades. The caption accompanying the new shot reads, “Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field,” which further backs up our theory.

Along with the new peek at Billy’s possible superpower, The Boys’ Twitter account also had some fun taking digs at the Batman franchise. Mimicking and mocking the caped crusader's films from over the years, members of The Boys took front and center in their own character posters. Doing their impression of the newest installment, The Batman, a red and black photo starring The Female (Karen Fukuhara) shows the character flipping the bird and adjusting her sunglasses, looking as cool as ever. Taking a jab at Batman Begins, we see Billy Butcher’s profile up against a black and white color scheme with the tagline “Butcher Begins” written underneath him.

Not even animation is safe with the team behind The Boys. In the same font from everyone’s favorite childhood cartoon, Batman: The Animated Series, Frenchie (Tomer Capon) stands in front of a lightning storm just like the cartoon version of Batman does in the series from the 90s. Giving actor Jack Quaid another iconic Batman look, Quaid’s character Hughie is seen in front of a backdrop representing Batman Forever. At the bottom of the image, the block lettering from the original film reads, “Hughie Forever.” MM, aka Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), brings it home with his rendition of 1989’s Batman. The letters “MM” are scrawled in front of the hero in the same shiny gold font that is used for the film’s poster.

Whether the Batman related promos are making fun of or paying homage to the classic films is up in the air. But, with the release of Billy’s new look, one thing is for sure. The newest season of Prime Video’s The Boys is about to bring the heat.

Season three of The Boys premieres on Prime Video on June 3. Check out the new posters below:

