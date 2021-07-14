If you thought Eric Kripke was done teasing fans about The Boys Season 3, his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly will prove you very, very wrong. He proudly announced (with virtually no provocation from the reporter, mind you) that the "craziest thing" in the series isn't the upcoming "Herogasm" episode. This announcement may leave some fans of the series and comic books scratching their heads, though — especially since the "Herogasm" episode in question is all about a giant, decadent, drugs-and-lust-fueled superhero orgy.

So what is this craziest thing? And when is it happening? According to Kripke, it's in the very first episode. "I still think the craziest thing we've ever done is in Episode 1," he explained, without going into too much detail — or any detail at all, really.

Eric Kripke pushes the limits of TV with upcoming Herogasm episode

It's not like The Boys is new at pushing the envelope with regard to what you can (and cannot) put on television. Everything from drinking breastmilk to gutting whales with speedboats can and has been featured on the show — among many other questionable, disturbing, and outright bizarre things. So what, exactly, could qualify as the "craziest thing" that the show has ever done? Fans will have to wait to find out, but Kripke also reiterated that the upcoming "Herogasm" episode will be one to watch:

"That said, 'Herogasm,' the dailies are bananas. I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening."

If you can't wait for Season 3, you can re-watch your favorite episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 right now on Amazon Prime Video. A premiere date for the third season has not yet been announced.

