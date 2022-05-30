With the Season 3 premiere of The Boys almost upon us, Prime Video continues ramping up with its brilliant promotion for the series. However, if you were thinking about lighting up a joint full of the devil’s lettuce (where it’s legal of course!) and tuning in to Prime Video for the season premiere on Friday, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is asking you to refrain. In a promo teaser released on Twitter by the show’s developer, Eric Kripke, one of the series’ newest Supes urges audiences to just say no to drugs.

Sponsored and approved by the Vought Ad Council, the clip opens on Ackles’ Soldier Boy decked out in full attire. A spoof on Marvel’s Captain America, Soldier Boy dons a headpiece with a star adorning the forehead, an eagle chest piece, and a blue color palette. An American flag waves in the background of the old-timey public service announcement that harkens back to the early days of the “Just Say No” campaign of the 1980s. While Soldier Boy’s message drones on, calling those who use drugs “not cool,” fans of the series will recognize the irony in the fact that many of the Supes use illicit drugs recreationally.

The upcoming season is already promising to get out of control with the addition of six new characters and the inclusion of the long-awaited “Herogasm” episode. Along with Ackles, fans can expect to see Laurie Holden, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Weschler, Sean Patrick Flannery, and Katia Winter taking on roles in The Boys' universe. The “Herogasm” episode is expected to make everything fans have seen so far pale in comparison as the Supes head out to what they say is a yearly party, but is really an excuse for a depraved orgy with copious amounts of drug usage. The upcoming episode has garnered a high amount of anticipation as fans are eager to see how far the show will push the envelope.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3

As for Ackles, fans have been long awaiting the Supernatural star’s return to the small screen. Following his 15-season run on the fan-favorite CW series, The Boys will mark his big comeback. And when it rains, it pours; Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have just had their Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, picked up for a first season courtesy of The CW. Ackles’ Supernatural character, Dean Winchester, will narrate and may even make an appearance down the line if we’re lucky!

While it’s hard to not hear Dean Winchester’s voice as Soldier Boy in the new The Boys anti-drug promo, we hope to see Ackles knock his portrayal of the superhero out of the park. Check out the full promo clip below and gear up to catch the premiere of The Boys Season 3 when it flies onto Prime Video this Friday:

'The Boys' Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the New Season

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (650 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe