When can we expect Season 3 to drop and how much more bloody and diabolical is it going to get?

Amazon Prime’s The Boys premiered back in 2019, and took the superhero community by storm. With a refreshing take on superheroes that both parody and humanize our favorite characters from famous DC or Marvel franchises, The Boys became quite popular with both the fans and the critics. Gradually, the grim satiric superhero series gained more admirers, including former US President Barack Obama himself, and is now on the way for a potentially good-looking third season.

Based on the comic book series of the same name by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys has aired two successful seasons so far. The upcoming third season is one of the most highly-anticipated new seasons of television in recent memory, and fans all over the world are eager to find out what season 3 is all about. In this article, we have gathered all the tidbits we know so far about The Boys Season 3, everything from plot and casting details to filming updates, and even a few details about the episodes themselves.

The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022, with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on the service until the finale on July 8.

Watch the Trailer of The Boys Season 3

A teaser trailer was released on March 12, 2022, set to the Imagine Dragons song "Bones" and giving fans just a glimpse at all the superheroic blood, guts, sex, and gore Season 3 will surely be full of.

The full trailer was released on June 6, 2022, and finally provided us with what to expect from the plot of Season 3, including Homelander's further debilitating mental state after the events of the Season 2 finale and Billy Butcher getting access to a drug that will give him and his crew superpowers for 24 hours, all set to The Beach Boys classic "Heroes and Villains."

How Many Episodes Will Be There in The Boys Season 3?

The Boys Season 3 will follow the same pattern as earlier seasons. It will include a total of eight episodes.

The first episode is named “Payback.” It was announced way back in October 2020 by Kripke on his official Twitter account.

The title serves both as a tease and a reference to a group taken from the pages of The Boys comics, one that includes the show’s newest attraction Soldier Boy and, at one time, Stormfront.

Episode 6 has been titled “Herogasm.” As the name suggests, it will be something that’ll push the boundaries of what’s allowed to be shown on television. Kripke recently posted on Twitter, revealing people have been daring him to adapt it since Day One.

"Herogasm" is a 6-issue spinoff of The Boys graphic novels which, according to canon, takes place between issues #30 - #31 of the main storyline. The spinoff’s plot focuses on the protagonists infiltrating an annual “party” thrown by Vought for their favorite and highest-performing Supes. Spoiler alert: The party is an over-the-top orgy full of illegal drugs and depraved sex activities, with the superheroes’ using their unique talents in intriguing and unimaginable ways. It will be fascinating to see how far they are willing to go with this R-rated episode. The other six episodes are named "The Only Man In The Sky," "Barbary Coast," "Glorious Five Year Plan," "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies," "Here Comes A Candle to Light Your Bed," and "The Instant White-Hot Wild."

Who Is in The Boys Season 3 Cast?

Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) all return this season after surviving the Season 2 finale. The Supes who are still alive, namely, Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) will definitely be back for more action. There have been six new additions to the cast so far, five of them are Supes: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery).

We can surely expect a handful of appearances from Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). The mysterious and recently revealed Supe-congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) will play a pivotal role in the story of Season 3. The fate of Stormfront (Aya Cash) is still unknown, but we know for a fact she is alive.

Who Are the New Characters in The Boys Season 3?

We can expect a lot of new characters to be introduced in the third season, six of them have been confirmed. The one fans are most excitedly looking forward to meet is undoubtedly Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. In the original comics, Soldier Boy is a parodied version of Captain America, whose backstory is shrouded in mystery. Back in 1944, he was injected with the perfected formula for Compound V, going on to kill German soldiers in a way that Steve Rogers would most definitely not approve of. At one point, his path crossed with that of Lady Liberty’s (later revealed to be Stormfront). He will be called back to action to help clear Vought's name.

Laurie Holden will be playing the Crimson Countess, The Boys’ version of the Scarlet Witch. Similar to her Marvel counterpart, Crimson Countess is known to be romantically involved with a Vision-like character, the Mind-Droid. She was referenced by Starlight early in the series as a possible replacement for The Seven after the death of Translucent.

Miles Gaston Villanueva is set to play Supersonic, Starlight's ex-boyfriend and a member of the superhero team Payback. Not much is known about the character as of yet, but we can expect him to try and create a wedge in Starlight and Hughie's romantic life.

Nick Wechsler will play Blue Hawk, another member of the Supes team Payback. Not much has been confirmed on his character either.

Sean Patrick Flanery will be playing Gunpowder, also a member of Soldier Boy’s old superhero team Payback. His name sounds like he may be largely focused on weapons and firearms, much like DC's Deadshot.

Last but not the least, Katia Winter will portray Little Nina, a powerful Russian mob boss. She works with Vought and used a less powerful version of Compound V to create dozens of Supes, but her Supes don’t survive. She gets her name because she is extremely short and is obsessed with female sex toys.

What Is the Story of 'The Boys' Season 3?

Amazon has launched an in-universe digital series that will bridge the gap between Season 2 and Season 3, while also providing little details of what the characters have been up to. The series presents itself as news segments from the Vought News Network, the Fox News-esque media division of Vought Industries, the power behind the superpower in The Boys. It stars Matthew Edison as VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, presenting “Seven on 7” segments on the VNN news channel.

The episodes are launched on the 7th of every month on Vought’s YouTube channel. They feature seven “news” clips and a commercial, all dropping increasingly important hints about the show’s upcoming season. So far there have been two episodes, the first one was released back in July. You can watch the full episode below.

The first episode picks up where Season Two left off, describing Homelander’s disappearance from the public eye. The in-universe US government has halted its plan to induct superhumans into the military (and getting criticized for it as a part of Vought’s agenda). Hughie Campbell has been appointed senior analyst on Junior Congresswoman Victoria Neuman’s campaign team. The episode also includes a parody of MyPillow, with a commercial for a fake brand called OurSheet.

The second episode dropped recently on YouTube in August. Check it out below!

In this issue, Coleman discusses the rehabilitation of Supersonic, an incoming member of The Seven. Coleman then goes on to bash rumours about Starlight getting tired of her superhero moniker, referencing the “Girls Get It Done” campaign, noting that Starlight certainly gets it done. The Deep is busy filing a lawsuit against The Church of the Collective, while the news states that Alistair Adana (Goran Višnjić) is still labelled as missing, something the fans know is certainly not the case here.

While Homelander is still in his self-imposed exile, his followers campaigned to create a human wall to block out super-terrorists from entering the country, which ends badly. Meanwhile, Vought pushes Maeve into their cause to garner support from LGBTQ+ groups, further strengthening their image. Also, A-Train has returned to the Seven and will race an unknown Supe in Season 3.

The last news segment talks about Vought taking measures to halt the production of Compound V. The Global Wellness Center, responsible for Supersonic's rehabilitation, gets an ad featurette saying, "Even heroes need saving sometimes."

Apart from the digital miniseries, we know a few tidbits about the main characters via ongoing interviews with the cast and the showrunner. In their respective interviews with Collider, Eric Kripke and Anthony Starr both agree on two words about Season 3’s Homelander – “Homicidal Maniac.” Soldier Boy’s inclusion will only make things more difficult for the leader of the Seven, as he will struggle to share the limelight with the new entry. Homelander has never been the one to repress his emotions, he is more likely to lash out, and we can be sure it’ll be a gruesome bloodbath.

Talking about blood, actor Laz Alonso confirmed the third season is going to be literally three times as bloodier as Season 2 in another interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub. Alonso also says that, so far, production has gone relatively smoothly in terms of COVID, with no stoppages and daily testing.

One of the main focuses of Season 3’s storyline will be Claudia Doumit's Victoria Neuman and her hidden agendas. The true motives of the recently revealed Supe are still unknown, and showrunner Eric Kripke gave a little insight about the character in an interview with Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller.

“There is a corrupt politician in the books named Vic Neuman,” he said, “And through him, they kind of dig into some of the seedier sides of politics. And although we have a very different character, I think we’re signalling that we also have a corrupt politician who is going to lead us into some of the seedier sides of politics as the show proceeds.”

He explained a bit more about Neuman's ambitions about campaigning for presidential elections, “She’s still just a junior Congresswoman. So I think a presidential run is a little far. But we might be heading somewhere in that direction.”

Lastly, the fate of Aya Cash’s Stormfront is still largely unknown. Kripke and Cash both confirmed she’s still alive after losing her limbs in the Season 2 finale, but neither of them revealed if she’ll return in Season 3.

Apart from that, Jensen Ackles' introduction into the series also means there will be several subtle nods to Supernatural, so watch out for those! (Fans will go wild if Soldier Boy calls the US Secretary of Defense Robert Singer “Bobby” on the show.)

The official plot synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

What is The Boys Spinoff Show All About?

Back in September 2020 after the successful completion of the second season of The Boys, Amazon announced the superhero series is getting a spinoff set in superhero college, written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg. It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Maddie Philipps, London Thor, Sean Patrick Thomas, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Marco Pigossi make up the spin-off's ensemble.