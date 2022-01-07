The first three episodes will premiere on Prime Video followed by new episodes releasing weekly until the finale.

It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a premiere date for Season 3 of The Boys! The news was announced through a video hailing from the show's in-universe Vought News Network (VNN) TV show Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, which has been teasing reveals from the upcoming season up until now — including our first look at new cast member Jensen Ackles in costume as Soldier Boy and much more. Season 3 of The Boys will premiere with its first three episodes on June 3, with the remaining five episodes releasing weekly each Friday thereafter until the finale.

Season 3 promises to tee up a lot of the history of the corrupt corporation known as Vought International, with showrunner Eric Kripke teasing that the series will delve into what the company was like in the '60s, '70s, and '80s but also which superheroes made up the Seven before the current incarnation that exists in the present timeline. In addition to Ackles, Laurie Holden has joined the series as Crimson Countess, as well as Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

But the upcoming season premiere is also being described as the craziest thing the show has ever done, with the Prime Video series seemingly kicking off with the "Herogasm" episode as its premiere and Kripke promising fans that the show will deliver on the wildest aspects of the comic version.

The Boys is developed by Kripke and produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci, and also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell.

Season 3 of The Boys will premiere on June 3, with the first three episodes dropping together and new episodes thereafter available to stream weekly each Friday until the finale on July 8. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the announcement video for Season 3's premiere date below:

Here's the official synopsis:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

