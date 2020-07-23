‘The Boys’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon; Season 2 Will Feature Weekly After-Show

Amazon is going all-in on The Boys, announcing the bloody great superhero series has been renewed for a season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere on September 4. The news was announced during the show’s ComicCon@Home panel, during which showrunner Eric Kripke and the cast also announced a brand new after-show for season 2, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, hosted by Archer actress Aisha Tyler.

In a statement, Kripke noted that cameras roll on season 3 in early 2021 if COVID allows it:

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest-starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

Tyler added:

“The Boys is one of the smartest, most irreverent, unapologetically badass shows streaming. I became a fan during Season 1 and this season I’m stoked to be flying fans into the heart of the show as host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Season 2 is bigger, badder, and more audacious than ever before, so join me after every episode as we dig through the rubble pile of our feelings. I promise, we’ll get through it like The Boys — dysfunctional, but together.”

Based on the comic book series by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys tells the story of Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), a mild-mannered civilian dragged into a war between a vigilante group called The Boys—led by foul-mouthed Billy Butcher (Karl Urban)—and the corrupt costumed “heroes” known as Supes.

