Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of The Boys.The latest episode of The Boys Season 3 dropped this week, and fans were likely excited to see a very familiar face pop up on their screens. Well, on the Crimson Countess’ screen, to be more specific. Seth Rogen appeared in a hilarious scene, in what was actually his third cameo of the series. As an executive producer on the series, Rogen has taken the 'hands-on' approach very literally with this appearance.

In his typical self-deprecating comedic manner, Rogen made a cameo appearance as someone under a very NC-17 username. We see him engaging in a video chat with the Crimson Countess, who seems to have gone down a very different career path since the fall of her former group, Payback. She now operates as a camgirl on an adult website, whilst still hopelessly promoting her charity single "Chimps Don't Cry." It seems the two have an established relationship on the site, and Rogen's character is very enthusiastic about the prospect of seeing her utilize her latest toy.

Unfortunately for Rogen's character, the Countess is tackled by Butcher before he gets the opportunity to fulfill his desires, leaving him in a state of unfinished embarrassment. Due to her subsequent demise at the hands of Soldier Boy, it's probably the last we'll see of Laurie Holden as the Crimson Countess, bringing to an end the string of appearances where she was never treated as a serious supe.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 3 Finally Sees Homelander Become the Villain We Deserve

As aforementioned, this was the third cameo for Rogen across the three seasons so far. Firstly, he appeared as a producer for the Vought Cinematic Universe, the show's equivalent to the MCU, promoting Black Noir's latest film back in Season 1's "The Innocents." Unsurprisingly, it's Rogen's character who does all the talking in the promotion for the film, due to Noir's silent nature. He later reprised this role in Season 2, where he discussed Translucent in "The Big Ride," in a clip used as part of the tribute to the former Seven member after his brutally gory murder at the hands of Hughie and the rest of The Boys.

As this character, Rogen is essentially playing a fictionalized version of himself, mirroring his real-life role as the show's producer. It's never explicitly told to us whether this latest appearance is him playing the same character, due to only his screen name being shown, but it's definitely a possibility and adds another well-executed level of parody to the character if so. The show is notorious for its ridicule of the other superhero series out there and the parodies are clear throughout, but this one takes things a step further with its parody of backroom staff.

This was by far the most noteworthy cameo from the executive producer, but hopefully not the last. Fellow producer and showrunner for the series Eric Kripke has previously mentioned that there was other footage recorded of Rogen, so there is definitely a possibility of him appearing again throughout this season. He plays the character perfectly, and it's always a welcome sight to see him appear on The Boys.