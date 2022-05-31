Our sneaking suspicions have been confirmed! As we reported yesterday, The Boys released a promo teaser giving fans a look at the highly anticipated addition, specifically of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. In the clip, Soldier Boy addresses the masses in a public service announcement that urges them to “Just Say No” to drugs. As we mentioned yesterday, the entire on-screen talk was a load of bull from a character, who is known to use drugs and alcohol alongside the rest of his superhero pals. And today, the Prime Video series’ Twitter account released a new version of the PSA, this time as an outtake reel.

Showing the curtness and vulgarity that many of the characters on the hit series are known for, this time we see the real Soldier Boy as he loses his patience with the team behind the after school special. Acknowledging their play on Marvel’s do-good superhero, Captain America, the post is captioned, “This your Captain, America?” which is the perfect introduction to a character who couldn’t be further removed from the morals of Marvel’s beloved First Avenger, Steve Rogers. Irritable and short-tempered with every line fed to him, Soldier Boy muddles through the filming process while calling out his own hypocrisy. With several laugh-out-loud moments, our personal favorite line is “If taking drugs is uncool, I’m the most uncool motherf*cker on the planet.” Taking swigs from his flask and behaving like a drunken diva, Soldier Boy may not be the hero we asked for, but he’s the one we deserve.

The promo was especially exciting to catch Ackles in his highly anticipated followup to his time on the long-running series, Supernatural. As any fan of the 15 season behemoth of a hit CW production will know, Ackles played the role of Dean Winchester. While Dean was a selfless, wholesome character who would give his life for others at the drop of a dime, Soldier Boy is anything but. With a mouth like a sailor and a bad attitude to match, it must be incredibly refreshing for Ackles to tackle his latest casting.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Fans long awaiting the return of the series won’t need to wait much longer as The Boys Season 3 will be hitting Prime Video this Friday, June 3 (this is not a drill!). Along with the familiar faces of cast members who’ve been part of the series since day one, the upcoming third installment will see the likes of Laurie Holden, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Weschler, Sean Patrick Flannery, and Katia Winter joining Ackles. You can catch Soldier Boy’s “Just Say No” outtakes below and get caught up on the first and second seasons of The Boys, now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video, before the debut of Season 3.

