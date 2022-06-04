After a rather lengthy delay, The Boys are finally back and more brutal than ever. After some time has passed since the explosive end of Season 2, this third season now sees the characters attempting to find a tenuous peace and work to address the horrors of the world from the inside. Of course, The Boys being The Boys, corruption is still running rampant and everything is not at all what it seems to be. Most central to this is the return of a significant character: Stormfront (Aya Cash).

While it seemed like she may be dead after the events of the last season left her horribly injured, we now see that she is still very much alive. However, she remains badly burned and missing several limbs. Still, she gets the occasional visit from Homelander, who feels she is the only one that he can confide in about his frustrations.

As part of a long-ranging interview with Collider's Carly Lane, show creator Eric Kripke expressed surprise of his own that audiences had thought the character was dead. He outlined how he had always intended to bring back Stormfront for yet more punishment for all that she had done and what her return now represents for the show’s thematic aspirations. According to Kripke, "It was always the plan to bring her back, at least for a little bit. She didn't die at the end of Season 2 and people kept asking me... it was weird how sometimes people interpret things that you didn't intend because people would ask me all the time, 'Stormfront's dead, right?' Or, 'Could you bring back Stormfront? Isn't she dead?' And I'm like, 'She's not dead. We left her there, ranting in German.' So we wanted to complete that character."

Kripke also admitted that part of what inspired Stormfront's return was to emphasize how far the character has fallen since her introduction in Season 2, as well as continue to rightfully kick her while she was down:

"I also wanted to show... because I know this is a controversial, hot take these days, but I hate Nazis. I wanted to show her as the pathetic thing that she really was, and when she's laying in that bed in these first two episodes, for the first time her insides match her outsides, and how powerless she ultimately is. She's just in a bed yelling that Homelander's the master race. It's a lot of noise signifying nothing, and that is how I feel about Nazis. So I felt like it was good to show her getting her just desserts."

Even as Kripke said this was always the plan, it remains one of the more interesting surprises of a season that is pumped full of them. It certainly provides narrative closure to her character while also adding another wrinkle to Homelander’s descent into even more depravity, as it is clear that he still is drawn to her even though he can’t admit it publicly. What stands out the most are the comments that Kripke made about how we now see Stormfront as being “the pathetic thing that she really was.” This visual alignment of her external and internal shatters the conceptions we had of her, driving home even further just how despicable she remains. It shows how her bravado and snark were all a front for the ugliness that she always represented in her hateful ideology. Just desserts indeed.

The Boys Season 3 premiered with its first three episodes on June 3, with subsequent episodes released weekly every Friday until the finale on July 8.