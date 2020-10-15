The Season 2 finale of The Boys just aired last week, but don’t worry – showrunner Eric Kripke just confirmed they’ll be back before you know it. Kripke shared an image of the title page to the Season 3 premiere episode, titled “Payback,” on his Twitter page with the simple yet elegant caption “You’re Not Fucking Ready.”
In addition to teasing the episode’s title, Kripke also revealed that Season 3 is set to start filming in early 2021, which would put it on track to release in the same late summer / early fall window as the previous two seasons. The image reveals the episode writer to be Craig Rosenberg, who has penned a number of great episodes including Season 2’s “Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men” and “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker.” Kripke conspicuously cut the image off right below the “Directed by” credit, which could be indicative of another reveal further down the line of a particularly fun guest director. (Of course, it could also just be pure coincidence. Forgive me, I am awash in The Boys hype.)
I won’t spoil anything here, but fans who are caught up on The Boys are undoubtedly eager to learn what happens next after the major events of the Season 2 finale. It’s one of my favorite shows currently on television, buoyed by some smart writing and strong performances, in particular Antony Starr as the delightfully unstable Homelander. The show could just be about his character and I would still watch every episode. For more on The Boys, click here to read Collider’s interview with Starr about this season’s finale and what we can expect from Homelander in Season 3.