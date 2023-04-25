Vought International is spreading its reach to the big screen. Per Variety, Amazon will hold a special marathon screening of The Boys Season 3 at their Culver Theater on Friday, April 28th, and Saturday, April 29th. Starting at 9 a.m. on both days, all eight episodes will play back-to-back as part of an FYC campaign. Since April 28th is National Superhero Day, the day will conclude with an hour-long Q&A session with the cast and executive producers of the acclaimed series ending at 6:30 p.m.

The Boys went to new heights in Season 3 in its attempt to disgust both through its sheer amount of gore and shocking real-world parallels that are enough to make viewers sick in the best way possible. It begins with peace as the Boys work with the Bureau of Superhero Affairs, but Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is too antsy to sit still for long. As he investigates the legend of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), one of Vought's first American superheroes, in hopes of taking down Homelander (Antony Starr), the Boys run into direct conflict with the Seven. A mentally deteriorating Homelander also makes for a more unhinged and dangerous threat than ever even as Vought seeks to limit his powers. Speaking to the heightened chaos of it all, Collider's own Maggie Lovitt wrote in her review, "The third season of The Boys is an insane, blood-soaked, and dick-filled journey into a twisted world where the superheroes are just as corrupt and monstrous as the government agencies that puppeteer them, and the world is ready and willing to buy into that madness and enable it."

Season 3 has its fair share of moments that will reach new heights of insanity when projected on a massive screen. Most obviously is the infamous "Herogasm" episode which features some of the most depraved material from the original comic series. The Boys showrunner and creator Eric Kripke even brought Collider behind the scenes for a look into the madness and how it was adapted for television. All of that debauchery and much more will be there for all to see at the Culver Theater along with "free popcorn, octopus gummies, and plenty of free sh*t to win" courtesy of Amazon. Cosplay is also encouraged.

Image via Amazon

The Boys Is Prepping for a Gorier Season 4

All of this comes as Season 4 of The Boys has recently wrapped production, meaning a new round of gory fun isn't too far off. If the images shared are an indication, it will be a bloody run of episodes indeed as The Boys continue their war with the Seven. Things may be reaching a boiling point, but there's a lot more to come from this depraved world of supes according to Kripke especially as the series continues to reign as one of the best on television. Alongside Starr and Urban, Season 4 will see Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Cameron Crovetti, Chace Crawford, and Jessie T. Usher return with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry coming aboard.

Season 3 of The Boys is available in its entirety on Prime Video, but if you want to see it on the big screen, you'll need to act fast as the event operates on a first-come first-serve basis. Check the status of the event at the official site and check out the trailer for Season 3 below: