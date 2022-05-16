The Boys are back for Season 3 and Homelander (Antony Starr) is working the press circuit to redeem his image in the super-violent new trailer that arrived today. Last season was a rough one for Vought International, as their media darling and frontman of the Seven got romantically entangled with Stormfront (Aya Cash), who in turn turned out to be a psychopathic Nazi. Now he's standing in front of the cameras, parroting carefully rehearsed lines about how he's just a man who fell in love with the wrong woman. Of course, we know that he is just as messed up as Stormfront was, and that carefully crafted image is starting to slip.

On the other side of the spectrum, the trailer tells us that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has been on the straight and narrow for the past year, following Becca's (Shantel VanSanten) tragic and accidental death at the hands of her own son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). But it also shows us that, while he might have been behaving for the past year, he will be put to the test in the new season. Especially when Maeve (Dominique McElligott) brings him a serum that will turn him into a super for 24 hours.

The trailer also provides us with the first look of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in action—and oh, he's in action! Intercut with Billy's transformation into a supe, we see Soldier Boy beating someone to a bloody pulp and seemingly destroying a building, though it's tough to tell if he's the culprit behind it — especially when Billy Butcher's transformation seems to take him to Homelander-level glowing eyes and collateral damage. And while all of this chaos is happening, it looks like Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) has to come to terms with the fact that taking the high road isn't going to work in their fight against Vought, they're going to have to get their hands dirty.

In addition to Soldier Boy, Season 3 also marks the introduction of the Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), who make an appearance in the trailer. Fans can expect to see Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Emmy-nominated series will return with three new episodes on June 3, followed by one additional episode each subsequent Friday until the wicked season finale on Friday, July 8. In the meantime, prepare for the gore-fest with the new trailer below:

