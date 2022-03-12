Yesterday, The Boys’ star Karl Urban took to Twitter to say the first trailer for Season 3 would debut today, and he promised, “you’re gonna love it.” Well, now we can say that he wasn’t lying. During their panel at SXSW, Prime Video revealed the first trailer for the new season of the superhero series, which Urban also teased back in September, saying it was “next level bats**t crazy.” We’ll find all this out in early June, but the teaser trailer seems to underline those promises. Once again, the series will follow a group of unethical superheroes whose fame led them to believe they should be worshipped as gods — as well as a group of rebels who try to shoot them down.

The trailer starts with the new single by Imagine Dragons, “Bones,” and reveals that, as the posters and other information have been hinting for the last months, Billy Butcher (Urban) will unveil his own set of superpowers in order to “level the playing field,” which includes laser beams shooting out of his eyes à la Homelander (Anthony Starr) and super strength. The teaser also suggests Billy won't acquire his powers naturally, and that comes with some unpleasant side effects.

Judging by the trailer, the “crazy” part of the season is what we’ve come to expect from The Boys but turned up to eleven, with bodies exploding and/or being violently ripped apart, an apprehensive(?) Homelander, TikTok dances, and American flag-themed penises, but also musicals, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) making cute drawings, and people milking cows. Last but not least, we get a first glimpse at newcomer Jensen Ackles, who makes his debut in the series as Soldier Boy.

The Boys is based on a series of best-selling graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Derick Robertson. It is adapted for television by Emmy nominee Erick Kripke (Supernatural). In this season, one of the comic book’s most controversial arcs will make it to screen: “Herogasm” is a story that chronicles the annual, over-the-top superhero party in which illegal drugs and depraved sexual fantasies are considered perfectly normal means of entertainment.

Aside from Urban, Season 3 of The Boys also features Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

Prime Video premieres the first three episodes from Season 3 of The Boys on June 3. Got that? Three episodes, season 3, June 3. Then, the remaining five episodes will roll out weekly until the epic season finale on July 8.

'The Boys' is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

