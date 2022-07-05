Ahead of its climactic season 3 finale this Friday, The Boys has released a brand-new teaser, showing just about each and every character preparing for what should be a violent and deadly final confrontation. The brand-new teaser was uploaded to The Boys' Twitter page, and sets up the stakes for Episode 8, called "The Instant White-Hot Wild." The caption that accompanied the Tweet reads, "Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone."

The promo video opens with Black Noir, the final member of the group Payback, sharpening a blade before he is interrupted by Homelander (Antony Starr). "Sharpen it for 1,000 hours," says Homelander, "it still won't cut Soldier Boy's skin." The teaser cuts into a montage of the cast preparing for a battle, with Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) getting his guns, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) using her powers, Frenchie in a lab, likely trying to get a hold of the nerve agent mentioned in Episode 7, and Butcher (Karl Urban) looking at a vial. All of this is accompanied by a voice-over by Hughie (Jack Quaid) saying, "We save everyone, even if they don't deserve it. Especially if they don't deserve it." The final shots show Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) preparing to drop his shield on someone, an act that viewers are all too familiar with, and a confrontation between Homelander and Butcher. Starr also posted the teaser trailer on his Twitter, warning the fans that this finale is "gonna leave a mark…"

With a season full of revelations, reveals, and betrayals from all the characters, this finale is set to reach a boiling point. With M.M, Kimiko, and Frenchie ready to fight Homelander and Soldier Boy alongside Starlight while Butcher and Hughie continue to use the Temp V with the knowledge given to Butcher in the previous episode, the characters are in more danger than they have ever been in before. All of this is compounded by what we learned about the relationships between Black Noir and Soldier Boy, as well as Homelander and Soldier Boy, everything is pointing to this season finale being absolutely explosive.

Image via Prime Video

While the third season will be wrapping up this Friday, fans don't need to wonder about when the production of season 4, which was renewed back in early June, will begin. Collider's own Steven Weintraub interviewed Urban, who said that the plan is to start filming the fourth season of the acclaimed Prime Video series on August 22. While production of the next season will begin in just over a month's time, there is currently no word of when the season will be premiering on Prime Video.

The finale of The Boys season 3 will hit Prime Video this Friday. Before then, you can catch up on all 7 episodes of season 3 as well as the prior two seasons of the superhero series on Prime Video right now. Check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming season finale down below.