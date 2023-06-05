The Boys certainly know how to keep up the hype, and as the award season approaches, the Prime Video series has rolled out fans’ consideration for the series’ VFX. The third season of the superhero satire was most explosive by far. Not only did it introduce a fan-favorite character in Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, but also upped the ante with its extremely gory scenes with the "Herogasm" episode and well, THAT termite scene. But making it all wasn’t an easy deal.

In a new clip, the series' visual effects supervisor, Stephan Fleet, and the cast talk about the making of the third season. “It started with me reading the first episode and right there I knew we’re in business,” Fleet said. He further elaborated about perfecting the visual effects work season after season, saying, “We’re really into evolving it more than just traditional, like, eye laser of Butcher.” Praising the efforts of several artists Karl Urban adds, “You go in there, and you strike that pose of shooting laser, and it looked great.”

The series has ample superheroes with distinct powers to keep the fans engaged as well as the effects, but while the power display is one thing the gore in the series is on another level. Fleet shares, “On one hand you have superpowers and then you have all the gore and the crazy creatures and stuff that’s completely the stuff that you’ve never seen before. So, we have to create that stuff from scratch.” Season after season fans has had a taste of the visceral, gory world of The Boys, where thanks to the creator Eric Kripke, nothing is off limits. Fleet shares that for Season 3 “the sequence where Chase eats the octopus, Timothee, that’s probably singlehandedly the hardest thing we do all season.”

Image via Prime Video

What to Expect from The Boys Season 4

Well, if you thought the third season has some gory elements, wait for the next season. The filming has wrapped for the upcoming season and actor Antony Starr recently dished out details of the upcoming season, revealing that season four contains "the most bizarre thing" he's ever done. Adding, "There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it. I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?'" So be ready to witness series staple violence and gore but to another level as The Seven and The Boys finally come face to face as the conflict between Butcher and Homelander peaks.

Currently, no release window has been set for The Boys season 4. You can check out the new clip below: