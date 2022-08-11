It’s no secret to anyone that The Boys’ Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) caused quite the controversy when he appeared in the show’s most recent third installment. The character who was long thought to be dead escaped his Russian confines thanks to The Boys early on in the season. From there, he went on a rampage, hunting down each and every member of his old team — Payback — and exacting revenge on those who betrayed him. Letting nothing stand in his way, Soldier Boy was to blame for the loss of countless innocent lives of both Supes and civilians. Although Vought initially tried to hide their beloved hero’s involvement, they eventually admitted that Soldier Boy was an incredible danger to society.

In a clip released today by Vought International’s Twitter account (which is a must follow for any fans of The Boys), the satirical page dropped a clip from one of the Supes’ old films. Taking matters into their own hands, the teaser includes a content warning, informing viewers of their plan to bring the disgraced superhero’s features out of the Vought++ vault and back onto their streaming platform. Accompanying the trigger warning is a viewer discretion is advised message suggesting that only those who can handle the content should proceed.

The film in question is titled Red Thunder, which sees the fictional character facing off against who else but Soviet forces. In it, Soldier Boy has been captured by the enemy after attempting to free his girlfriend and fellow team Payback member Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) and his protégé Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery). Ever the hero, Soldier Boy tosses barb after barb with the Soviet captain before being saved by two other members of Payback — but we won’t spoil it for you!

RELATED: 'The Boys': 10 Deaths Ranked From "Heartbreaking" to "They Had it Coming"

Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys dropped on the platform back in June, and consisted of eight episodes. While Soldier Boy’s storyline was the overarching plot this season, viewers also watched as Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) struggled with her powers, Butcher (Karl Urban) faced down ghosts of his past, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) gained some powers of his own — through some extreme measures. In the end, a lot of storylines were left open with the fate of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), the son of Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten) and Homelander (Antony Starr), running back into the arms of his psychopathic father after Butcher put a strain on their relationship. We also saw Soldier Boy placed back into a freeze chamber, alluding to the idea that we will most likely see America’s hero again sometime in the future.

While there isn’t a release date for Season 4 at this time, Urban revealed that cameras were to begin rolling in late August. Starr also took to his Instagram recently to reveal that he and his co-star Chace Crawford were leaving on a jet plane for an undisclosed location - presumably to begin filming the fourth installation.

You can check out Vought’s disclaimer and the clip of Red Thunder below.