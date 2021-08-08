News has been rather consistent for season 3 of Amazon's hit series The Boys. Given the ending of season 2, there's a lot to look forward to and a great deal that has already been confirmed by creator Eric Kripke. Thankfully, another piece of literal news has landed, and it teases some exciting story elements for the likes of Vought's superhero team, The Seven.

Vought News Network's 7 on Seven with Cameron Coleman tees up seven exciting stories, with each surely adding some weight to the highly anticipated forthcoming season. In the Fox News-esque parody, Coleman discusses the rehabilitation of Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), an incoming member of The Seven. According to Coleman, "it seems he’s put his adolescent antics and rehab-ridden past behind him as he continues to show the world the super man he’s become."

In the comics, Supersonic led The Young Americans, an adolescent superhero team of which Starlight (Erin Moriarty) was also a member. Supersonic's move back into the glory seems to have been heavily aided by the Global Wellness Center, a new organization of Vought's design that gets a lot of attention in this spot.

Starlight also gets a piece in the program, with Coleman squashing 'fake news' reports that she is getting tired of her superhero work. He even goes so far as to reference the Girls Get It Done campaign, noting that Starlight certainly gets it done. It also would appear that The Deep (Chance Crawford) has his own work to get done, as he is still petitioning against The Church of the Collective, the cult-like facility introduced last season. Coleman notes that Alistair Adana (Goran Višnjić) is also still labeled as missing, a report that fans of the show will know is not accurate given season two's end.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Homelander (Antony Starr) also have their own, polar opposite campaigns to worry about. Maeve and Vought have been hard at work championing new centers and initiatives for LGBTQ+ individuals, while Homelander's followers have created a human wall to block out super-terrorists from entering into the country. The Homelander piece is particularly interesting, given the note that the group was found sick with heatstroke and dehydration, a move that the villanious icon Homelander would certainly pull himself. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) also gets a brief spot at the end of the news report, where his return to The Seven and an upcoming race are teased.

Compound V gets a segment where its production halt is reported, with Vought International CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) defending the claim. "We [Vought] will continue to deliver the quality and excellence we're known for and use this time to recalibrate and improve, as we look towards a brighter future," said Edgar. Compound V has been a major element of The Boys thus far, and it doesn't appear that this element will change in the new season.

The Global Wellness Center, teased initially with Supersonic's segment, also gets an ad halfway through the news package, which sets up an organization for season 3 that will surely bring lots of conflict. "Even heroes need saving sometimes." Kripke and the writers are clearly drawing inspiration from rehabilitation and addiction centers, and it surely seems to hold a great deal of promise, just as The Church of the Collective did in season 2.

The Boys season 3 is currently in production, and stay tuned to Collider for new announcements on the series, which just scored two Emmy nominations.

