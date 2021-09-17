The Boys is arguably one of Amazon Prime Video's big hits, tackling the world of superheroes in gloriously irreverent fashion, and now the series has wrapped on production for Season 3! In a video posted to Twitter, the cast was happy to announce that the third season has officially finished filming, which means we're one step closer to being able to watch it for ourselves.

From Jack Quaid to Karen Fukuhara and more, everyone joined in to click the slate board and finish off the season, and after what we were left with at the end of Season 2, there are plenty of questions we all have heading into Season 3 — mainly, what's going to happen now that everyone knows the truth about Stormfront (Aya Cash) and everything that Homelander (Antony Starr) has planned?

Meanwhile, as Hughie (Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) prepare to try and have a life outside of the Seven, there's no telling what might be next for some of its other members, including Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). We still don't know when Season 3 is going to premiere yet but, if what star Karl Urban has to say in the announcement video is any indication, it might be their best season yet — which says a lot, since Season 2 was pretty epic.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Has Finished Filming, According to Karl Urban

The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke and based on the Dynamite Entertainment comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show is also produced by Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, and Nick Barrucci. Returning cast members are Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, McElligott, Usher, Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, and Nathan Mitchell. Newcomers for Season 3 will include Jensen Ackles, who reunites with Kripke after the two teamed up on Supernatural, as the character Soldier Boy, as well as Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) as Supersonic, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Gunpowder, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Blue Hawk.

Season 3 of The Boys doesn't currently have a release date yet, but you can catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 right now exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the exciting announcement video from the show's cast below:

KEEP READING: 'The Boys' Keeps Us Ready for Season 3 With A-Train's New Music Video

Share Share Tweet Email

'Succession' Season 3 Trailer Goes "Full F***ing Beast" for Upcoming HBO Premiere Plus we get our first looks at Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Read Next