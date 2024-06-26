Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

The Big Picture Ashley may defect from Vought due to Homelander's actions, but leaving won't be easy.

A potential Vought coup is hinted at, as both A-Train and Ashley are showing disdain towards Homelander.

While an alliance against Homelander is risky, Ashley and A-Train may team up to take him down.

Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) haven’t always seen eye to eye on The Boys (remember A-Train to Africa?) but as Season 4 unfurls and the stakes continue to rise, a coincidental encounter between the two independently trespassing in Homelander’s (Antony Starr) apartment could make for an interesting alliance. As Homelander falls further off the edge, he's scaring even his most devout supporters away, driving the most unexpected bunch towards The Boys and their ideal of a world free from corrupt supes. But, as Ashley discovers, the only problem with pledging loyalty to Homelander is that it's not so easy to defect.

Will Ashley Defect from Vought in 'The Boys' Season 4?

Ashley is easily one of, if not the most, consistently stressed-out characters on The Boys – and who can blame her? It isn’t like managing Homelander and coordinating all of Vought’s cover-ups is a simple job. From pulling out her entire head of hair to almost dying at the hands of radicalized supes during the attack on Godolkin University (as featured in Gen V), Ashley has been through the wringer. As we learn in the third episode of Season 4, "We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here," she’s had enough. Through her interesting relationship with Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), we learn that she hasn’t had a doctor’s appointment in three years and that Disney has been trying to hire her for ages. Cameron suggests that she leave a floater in Homelander’s toilet, but Ashley insists on quitting.

However, her eagerness to escape Vought is quickly squashed later in the episode once Homelander murders crime analyst Anika (Ana Sani), even after promising on his son’s life that he wouldn’t. We see Ashley already had a full letter of resignation typed up and ready to hand in, but instead of going to Homelander, it lands in the shredder, never to see the light of day. And so, she continues to bend the knee to Homelander in his presence, and in his absence, she decides to take Cameron’s advice and leave a present for the world’s greatest superhero in his toilet. The coast is clear, until she sees A-Train also happens to be snooping around Homelander’s abode uninvited.

Is There a Vought Coup on the Horizon in 'The Boys' Season 4?

Close

MM (Laz Alonso) said it best: “I think you spent so much time wearing that stupid-ass black power suit, pretending to give a shit that something stuck.” A-Train debatably has the most controversial history with The Boys, specifically Hughie (Jack Quaid). Like every other supe, A-Train has done some unspeakable things during his time in The Seven, but we’ve also seen him humanized as of last season, even flirting with the idea of siding with The Boys.

His latest outing for The Boys sees him finally evening himself out with Hughie through a favor: breaking into Homelander’s apartment to snag some Compound V. While there, A-Train finds several things he didn’t want to see, including a jar of Homelander’s graying pubes, a wedding photo of Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Frederick Vought in Nazi Germany, chilled bottles of breastmilk, and… Ashley. Though Ashley is initially hostile towards A-Train for breaking in, he points out that she’s also in the room before seeing her pathetic clapback to Homelander floating in the toilet. This leaves the two at an impasse. They both have enough dirt on the other that would leave their guts on the walls and down the hall of Vought Tower if Homelander ever found out.

More importantly, this brief interaction reveals their mutual disdain for the leader of the Seven. Homelander has no qualms about killing anyone who speaks out against him, regardless of their opinion of him — meaning no one is able to talk about their frustrations in the tower without him hearing. It could be assumed that Ashley and A-Train both despise Homelander, but this moment is proof for them both, and they’d be wise to act on it. The real question is what? The interaction ends with A-Train asking Ashley, “So, what do we do about it?” alluding to a potential collaboration.

Does an Alliance Against Homelander Doom Both Characters?

Image via Prime Video

A-Train is still iffy about completely flipping, and Ashley can’t leave her post, even though it’s been nullified to figurehead while Homelander and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) are running the show. Neither stands much of a chance against Homelander on their own, but after their impromptu rendezvous, they may be just desperate enough to put aside differences and team up. Working to take down Homelander from the inside is already a great start —though it hasn’t worked out too well in the past for Starlight (Erin Moriarty) — but if A-Train continues his liaison with The Boys, it could strengthen their alliance tenfold.

Collaborating with The Boys is the only viable option for anyone tired of Homelander chaos. The CIA realizes it, and now maybe even Vought itself will want a way to destroy their greatest product. There’s also the possibility that either Ashley or A-Train betrays the other to better their favor with Homelander, but it honestly feels like we’re past that point, knowing how unhinged he’s become. To out one is to out both.

Of course, any alliance against Homelander is more than risky, and The Boys is due for a gut punch of a death. After an interesting arc last season, A-Train is getting dangerously close to becoming a good guy — he’s finally good with Hughie and though he remains skeptical, he seems interested in MM’s proposition. Things are looking up for A-Train, which means the worst could be about to happen. If he or Ashley doesn’t play his cards right, even if they do play their cards right, their alliance could end in their demise. For A-Train, his death would be a brutal blow to the show but fitting for his arc – he’s had a lot of screen time the past two seasons, and it feels like it’s building to something tragic. As for right now, let’s just hope both characters can keep their bodies intact and their minds sharp for the mounting war against Homelander.

The Boys Season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S., with new episodes airing weekly.

Watch on Prime Video