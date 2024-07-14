Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

The Big Picture A-Train's redemption arc in The Boys Season 4 reaches a pivotal moment, as he helps MM see the difference between a supe and a hero.

A-Train saves MM out of sight of anyone else, realizing true heroism lives in silent acts, shifting the cycle of supe violence.

A-Train's plea for escape and Ashley's refusal hint at the endless cycle of supe violence, setting up a climactic Season 4 finale.

This season of The Boys has a lot going on — Butcher’s (Karl Urban) got an imaginary frenemy hell-bent on killing all supes, The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) murdered his octopus lover, and now there’s a shapeshifting supe on the loose that’s already made things worse for poor Hughie (Jack Quaid) – but a good portion of our investment (and anxiety) lies within A-Train’s (Jessie T. Usher) arc as the leak within The Seven.

A-Train’s redemption arc has been a long time in the making (with the hindsight we have now, one could argue he’s been trying to redeem himself from the very beginning), and the pieces are finally falling into place, thanks to another MVP of this season willing to take a chance on him. A-Train’s correspondence with Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) has been a highlight of the season, and has us all split between cheering for A-Train and fearing for his life. But nothing can compare to their conversation from Season 4’s penultimate episode, which proves to be one of the most powerful moments of the series to date.

This Full Circle Moment on 'The Boys' Means Everything

MM has prepared his ex-wife, Monique (Frances Turner), and daughter, Janine (Liyou Abere), to take off and flee the country before things get dicey, but then something unexpected happens: Monique manages to talk MM into going with them. At first, this decision feels a bit out of character for one of the most integral members of The Boys, but he’s also the only one with a family, one that he rarely sees and deeply loves. Combined with his recent panic attack, it makes sense that he’s tempted – and he may have gone through with it, if it weren’t for A-Train.

When A-Train shows up unannounced, he can’t comprehend why MM would ditch The Boys, or him, in the heat of the fight against Homelander (Antony Starr). After all, it’s thanks to MM that A-Train has put his life on the line countless times to get intel to The Boys this season, and although he also wants to dip out to Belize, he understands the fight isn’t over yet.

A-Train talking MM into sticking around for the fight is a great parallel from Episode 3 earlier this season, which sees MM giving a reluctant A-Train the hero speech and recruiting him to The Boys' cause. Since then, we’ve seen A-Train not only evolve into one of the best characters on the show but grow a conscience as well. He’s come to understand the true meaning of what he’s pretended to be since he became A-Train – a hero. Now it’s his turn to slap some sense into MM, and not a moment too soon, especially since MM ultimately joins A-Train to stop The Deep and Black Noir’s (Nathan Mitchell) attack on The Boys.

A-Train Now Understands the Difference Between a Supe and a Hero

Close

We’ve seen a lot of superhero activity throughout The Boys, and though it involves laser beams, flying, super strength, and just about any other powers you can think of, it is scarcely used for good — and if it is, odds are it’s been staged by Vought. As we learned earlier this season, The Seven’s “saves” are completely orchestrated and rehearsed with stunt training and dialogue beforehand. Very rarely are they put in a situation where they have to actually fight, and it shows.

Earlier in the season, A-Train takes a walk with his nephews, describing to them a time when he saved a movie theater in Boise from a terrorist — until his brother, Nathan (Christian Keyes) shows up and reveals it was “a soundstage in the Bronx.” Nathan berates A-Train, telling him he isn't a real hero and doesn’t want his nephews around him anymore. However, after MM has a panic attack at Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) estate, A-Train proves his mettle by rushing him to the hospital, where he has a chance encounter that changes his life: A kid watches as A-Train sets MM on a stretcher outside the hospital, eyes wide.

It’s a quick and silent moment, but one that’s an extremely resonant scene for both the audience and A-Train. When A-Train is dissuading MM from skipping town, he explains how impactful the moment was. “There were no screaming fans, no cameras. Nobody even knew. Except for this one kid. That felt better than anything I’d ever done at Vought. Because for once... I didn’t hate myself.” A-Train saved MM out of sight of the public eye because he knew it was the right thing to do and in return, saw something that he could never see through all the flashing lights and fans: genuine awe-struck admiration in a child’s eyes.

Rather than the supes in spandex with flashy powers, it’s characters like The Boys (most of the time) who are the real heroes. A-Train finally realizing this has changed him for the better and made for the greatest redemption of any character on the show. During their first meeting, A-Train tells MM that “giving a shit gets you killed,” but the takeaway is that caring enough to do the right thing is also what makes you a hero. A-Train finally grasps this concept, and it's only fitting that he’s the one to remind MM why he has to stay and fight in Season 4.

The Cycle of Supe Violence Is Endless on 'The Boys'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As the show has revealed, MM lost his grandfather to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and, later, his father died trying to take a stand against Vought. Now, MM considers the possibility of the same thing happening to him as he toils away at something malignantly futile. A-Train and MM want to get as far away from Vought and Homelander as humanly possible, but the brutal reality that MM doesn’t want to accept is that they never can.

Last week’s episode revealed that Homelander’s big plan is to use Tek Knight’s private prisons as internment camps for Starlight supporters. While we’ve yet to learn anything else, the implication is haunting enough, as Homelander is already headed for the White House via Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Considering his preaching about being “wrathful gods” to The Seven, it seems like Homelander is planning on taking a dictatorial approach that could see a hierarchy split between supes and humans, with the latter going into the camps. Homelander likely won’t stop at the White House, and as A-Train points out, wherever MM and his family flee, they can’t escape the ramifications. By the end of Season 4's penultimate episode, A-Train begs Ashley (Colby Minifie) to take off to Florence with him, but she refuses. She tells A-Train to remove his tracker, making it seem like he’ll be the one to jet — but if his words to MM meant anything, he’ll be back for the finale. Let’s just hope he survives.

The Boys Season 4 airs Thursdays on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video