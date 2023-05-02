It's been a few weeks since the fourth season of Amazon's The Boys wrapped filming and the experience has clearly left an impact on Homelander actor Antony Starr, who has revealed the show "somehow gets weirder and weirder and weirder."

When it seemed like things couldn't get more strange for the series following season three's "Herogasm" episode and that Termite scene, Starr told Variety that season four contains "the most bizarre thing" he's ever done. On filming the upcoming season, the actor said "there has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it. I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?'" Starr's comments follow a tweet made during filming from The Boys's visual effects supervisor Stephan Fleet in which he said "I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far," assuring fans that audience are in for a wild ride with the show's fourth installment.

Big Stakes for Season Four

Based upon the comic book run by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has amassed wide acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, serving as an outrageous response to and satire on the squeaky-clean super-hero genre as it stands in popular culture today. Starr appears in the show as Superman stand-in Homelander, with the character aiming to provide a more realistic look at what seemingly unlimited power does to a person, as the character possesses all the strength of his DC counterpart with none of his signature values. With season three of the show ending with Homelander in a larger position of power than ever, as well as with his super-powered son by his side, show runner Eric Kripke teased season four's "apocalyptic stakes." While the show consistently deviates from its comic book source material, it does so tactfully in a way which not only arguably improves upon the source material, but keeps audiences engaged along the show's twists and turns.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Eric Kripke Posts Emotional Video as 'The Boys' Season 4 Wraps Filming

Joining Starr in the upcoming fourth season of The Boys will be Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, along with Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to star in a currently unknown role, as well are Susan Heyward who will star as Sister Sage, and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

While no release window has been set for The Boys season 4 as of currently, the show's first three seasons are all available to stream on Prime Video now.