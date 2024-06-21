Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Boys Season 4.

Season 4 of The Boys is already presenting its heroes with dire circumstances and seemingly unwinnable battles. Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is only becoming stronger and more confused, Homelander (Anthony Starr) is more unstable, Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is more unstoppable, and Frenchie is (Tomer Capone) higher than ever. However, perhaps the saddest aspect of season 4 thus far has been Butcher’s (Karl Urban) inner turmoil surrounding the ticking clock he now carries with him. Being sick and desperate to save Ryan from Homelander have not been Butcher’s only issues, as his late wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) has been revisiting him in the form of hallucinations.

The moments where Butcher talks to Becca/himself show Butcher’s vulnerability and desire to fix what he has broken. They serve as a reminder of the mistakes Butcher has made in his past and always come before we see some form of worm crawling under Butcher's skin. Showrunner Eric Kripke has remained coy about the entire situation, giving little away. However, perhaps we can begin to unravel some of the mysteries behind Butcher's hallucinations and begin to wonder if Hughie (Jack Quaid) may be experiencing some of his own, too.

Becca's Reappearance in 'The Boys' Season 4 Is More Than a Mere Cameo

Many would argue that film and TV are all about who you know, and Becca's reappearance in the show may be a great example of this. As Kripke explained in an interview with TVLine, a big reason for bringing back VanSanten's character was the great relationship the showrunner and actress have, with Kripke claiming he'll work with VanSanten "every chance [he gets]." But while great working relationships do matter, so does narrative purpose, and Becca's return does not lack this. According to Kripke, these scenes between Butcher and a hallucinated Becca are a way to “really dramatize the promise” Butcher made to Becca to keep Ryan safe. By presenting Butcher's inner turmoil in this way, The Boys gets to stick to its creative approach to storytelling, not being afraid to introduce musical numbers, animated characters, superhero orgies or completely hallucinating dead characters.

These hallucinations are, in a way, signs of Butcher’s humanity, making him face the mistakes he has made and challenging him to be better. Rather than a symptom of Temp V, perhaps they're more a symptom of Butcher’s current anxieties about dying without fixing things with Ryan. The hallucinations push Butcher to be better, making him throw away the drugged cookies he intended to give Ryan. So, while Kripke has explained practical reasons for Butcher's hallucinations, the question remains: would Butcher have these hallucinations if he was dying of natural causes, rather than cancer caused by Temp V?

Could Temp V Be Causing Butcher's Hallucinations?

Is this the end of the reasoning for Butcher’s delusions? Perhaps not. In that same interview, Kripke’s next question to answer revolved around the creature we see crawling under Butcher’s skin. While the showrunner remained coy, he also stated that “compound V isn’t quite done with Butcher.” Could it be the worm causing these hallucinations? Other viewers have drafted multiple theories, even questioning if the parasitic creature could be helping Butcher. Obviously, the Temp V Butcher took is causing the worm, but the parasite’s potential role in Butcher’s hallucinations could still provide a dramatic twist to all of this.

There is definitely a difference between Butcher's imminent death causing the hallucinations and Temp V directly causing them. If Butcher would still be having these hallucinations if he was dying without taking Temp V, then moments like saving Ryan from Kessler's brutal plan of training him to be a killer are genuine improvements in his character. But, if it is Temp V, if it is this worm causing hallucinations, making Butcher face up to his actions and be better, then what if Butcher gets cured? While unlikely, it is possible. No doubt these moments of bonding with Ryan will stick with Butcher, but he has always loved Ryan. If he is cured, and the hallucinations are gone, then perhaps we could see Butcher revert to his self-destructive ways, even taking permanent Compound V and choosing, as he called it, "scored earth" with Homelander.

Hughie Could Also Be Hallucinating in 'The Boys' Season 4

If it is the worm or Temp V directly causing Butcher's hallucinations, Hughie might also be hallucinating in the form of his own mother, Daphne Campbell (Rosemarie DeWitt). Eagle-eyed viewers have already theorized the possibility that Hughie's mother isn’t really there. There is evidence in favor of this idea, given that Hughie could potentially be speaking to himself in the scenes where he and Daphne are the only ones sharing the screen. There is also the fact that no one else in the show has recognized or seen Hughie’s mother yet.

A big difference between Butcher's conversations with Becca and Hughie's with his mother is that Butcher knows that Becca isn't real, whereas Hughie genuinely believes himself to be in a potential legal battle with his mother. Perhaps since Hughie took fewer doses of Temp V, his hallucinations aren’t as bad yet, being contained to the hospital rather than following him as Butcher’s do. This would also explain the reason why Butcher's hallucinations are so obviously fake, whereas Hughie's can fool him. This would further prove a direct link between Temp V and the hallucinations, rather than the explanation solely being Butcher’s anxiety around his impending death. Both men are dealing with traumatic relationships with women from their past, so perhaps Temp V is triggering their guilt and challenging them, narrative-wise, to right past wrongs and become stronger.

Overall, there is definitely more to Butcher’s hallucinations than merely dramatic license, as Kripke’s comments would suggest, but only time will tell what else is going on beneath the surface, and what the worm is doing under Butcher’s skin. Whichever way it goes will have dramatic consequences for both Hughie and Butcher's characters, and you can bet that, whatever happens, it's going to be bloody, shocking, and probably raise even more mysteries.

