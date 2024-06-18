The Big Picture The Boys is well known for its graphic, and sometimes disgusting, scenes with Season 4 continuing not to hold back.

The decision to not show Kimiko's face splattered on the ground was an homage to Beetlejuice and leaving the scene to the audience's imagination.

Kripke explains that what he's gotten the audience to imagine with that scene is worse than anything they could pull off on screen.

Whether it be exploding bodies, a speed boat plowing directly through a whale, or — well — everything that happened in “Herogasm,” The Boys has certainly not shied away from graphic content. When it comes to the Eric Kripke-created series, it seems the motto around the writers’ table is “the more disturbing the better,” with the first three episodes of Season 4 being no different. Kicking things off with a bang, in the debut episode of the penultimate season, Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko jumps out of a window several stories in the sky, only to hit the ground with a splat. As the impenetrable Supe pieces her face back together, instead of showing her grotesque smashed moneymaker, the camera instead picks up her teammate’s reactions to the mess of blood, bone, and brains, never showing the diabolical damage that’s been done.

For a series that’s gathered its fandom thanks to traumatizing moments like these, it may have come as a surprise that audiences only saw the back of Kimiko’s head. But, as Kripke revealed to Collider’s Christina Radish, that was all part of the plan and an homage to the Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice.

“That was always the joke. It was based on what the audience’s imagination is of that moment, which will be worse than whatever we can pull off. If you remember, there’s almost exactly the same moment in Beetlejuice, which always made such an impression on me, where he’s like, 'You wanna see scary,' and then you see the back of his face. I wanted to pull off a moment like that, and it just made me laugh that what the audience doesn’t see in that case is probably grosser than what they do.”

Kimiko’s Life as a Supe on 'The Boys'

There are a lot of tragic backstories in The Boys, but Kimiko’s might be one of the worst. She was kidnapped as a child by the Shining Light Liberation Army and turned into a super soldier before ending up in the U.S. only to become a lab rat for Compound V. When we first meet her, she’s introduced alongside her brother, Kenji (Abraham Lin), who will later die at the hands of Stormfront (Aya Cash), leaving Kimiko without any other relatives aside from her chosen family. After losing her powers during a fight with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Kimiko, who had long dreamed of being non-super-abled, discovers the world is a tough place to just be human and eventually injects herself with Compound V to regain her long list of powers.

