The marketing team behind the hit show The Boys fills the empty gap between seasons with original and funny content on both its official Twitter and the offshoot Twitter Vought International. They also love to tease fans with behind the scenes images and content, and this image they posted of Erin Moriarty is no exception.

It appears to be a picture of Moriarty's Instagram, where she posted an image of her looking straight at the camera along with the caption, "Annie's in her vengeance era. Buckle up." The Boys' Twitter further teases this picture by adding the caption "What Erin means by Annie's vengeance era is--" before cutting it off and posting in a separate reply, "Frenchie still hasn't fixed the Wi-Fi, cut the tweet off again." Fans desperately want fourth season news, as evident by the replies to both the Instagram post and the tweet, but it looks like they'll have to wait a little while longer--and we all thought the wait for the third season was tough!

At the end of the third season, we left off with a finale full of surprises and twists: Annie (Moriarty) quit The Seven and eventually becomes part of The Boys; Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is presumed dead, but is actually alive and leaves the city with her partner; Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is put back on ice but this time in the hands and care of Mallory; Butcher (Karl Urban) learns he doesn't have much longer to live due to his consumption of V-24; and Homelander (Antony Starr) learns that he can literally laser a guy's head off and a twisted portion of the public will still love him--even his son, who looks upon the gruesome scene and show of support with a disturbed little smile.

Details for the highly-anticipated fourth season is being kept under wraps, but what we do know is that several people have joined the cast: Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are two new Supes who go by Firecracker and Sister Sage, and two more Supernatural alumni, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict, will play roles that have yet to be disclosed. Who knows what will happen in the fourth season, but if it's anything like the previous seasons, we're all in for a wild ride.

There is no official release date yet for the fourth season of The Boys, but keep an eye on Collider for any updates and news. While you're waiting, you can stream all three seasons on Prime Video