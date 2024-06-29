The Big Picture Karl Urban shares behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Boys Season 4 Episode 5.

The images feature Urban, Giancarlo Esposito, Karen Fukuhaa, Claudia Doumit and more.

Season 5 will be the final season, with Jared Padalecki in talks to join the cast.

The Boys are back and there’s no dearth of blood and gore in the fourth season. While the reaction to the initial three episodes was mixed, but with each episode that passes by the audiences are constantly reminded of the diabolical sh*t that keeps them glued to the seats. Season 4 Episode 5, titled "Beware the Jabberwork, My Son," was no different. It took Neuman, Stan Edgar, and The Boys to Edgar's estate where they face off against V’d up chickens and sheep. As fun as the episode was to watch, series star Karl Urban shared equally fun images from the set.

Shared by the actor on Instagram, the behind-the-scenes images see Urban with Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, and Giancarlo Esposito. Another sees Fukuhara with Laz Alonso, while another sees Tomer Capone winking at us, and in another Erin Moriarty is seen inside the barn. The refreshing thing about the images is that there’s no blood in sight!

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Will Be Its Final

With the new season also came the announcement that the renewed fifth season of the show will be final. While the show started as a satire on the superhero genre in the course of time it has become highly relevant for its social and political commentary taking a life of its own. The themes of bureaucracy and politics are neatly wrapped into childhood trauma, loss, and grief all topped with lots of blood and gore, which makes The Boys so special. So, naturally bidding farewell to it won’t be easy for fans, and they’ll expect the series to go out with a bang, and the creators of the show understand that.

While plans for the fifth season have not been revealed, casting news has fans riled up. The audience is eager to see Jared Padalecki finally join the cast like his other Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jeffery Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, and Rob Benedict, the Walker actor recently confirmed he’s in talks to play in “Kripke’s newest playground.” Furthermore, Paul Reiser, who was introduced as The Legend in the third season will also return. The ongoing season sets up Butcher’s new plan to kill the Supes with a virus for which he kidnapped Dr Sameer in the latest episode. The end of this season will inform us further as to what’s in store for the final season and how it all really ends but fans can rest assured it’ll be nothing short of diabolical!

The new episode of The Boys Season 4 drops every Thursday on Prime Video. You can check out the images above.

