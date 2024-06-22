Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 4.

The Big Picture The new Black Noir on The Boys is nothing like his predecessor — talkative, directionless, and humorous in an unexpected way.

Vought made the decision to hire an actor as the new Noir, leading to struggles for the character in finding motivation.

The new Noir needs to learn to fit in with The Seven, including dealing with his narcolepsy and the violent world around him.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) used to be silent and deadly on The Boys, now he’s loud and directionless. He used to crave acceptance, but now he only yearns to hit his marks. He may wear the same outfit in his signature head-to-toe black armor, but underneath he’s an entirely different guy. And unlike his mute predecessor, the new Black Noir is quite humorous, even if he doesn’t intend to be.

Who Is the New Black Noir in ‘The Boys’ Season 4

After Homelander (Antony Starr) brutally and impulsively murders Black Noir for keeping his heritage a secret for years, Vought is presented with a problem. Already down several key members of The Seven, they can’t afford to lose Noir, so they do what Vought does best and cover it up. For his first couple minutes of screen time in Season 4, it seemed we were back to the status quo of Black Noir. Silent and menacing alongside Homelander, The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), it seemed Ashley (Colby Minifie) and Vought had found a fitting replacement. That is, until Todd (Matthew Gorman) and fellow Homelander fanatics are lured or “invited” to a meet and greet with the hero to celebrate their “patriotism.” However, the farce starts to unravel after Homelander refers to the men as “martyrs” and instructs The Seven to take bats out of a duffel bag and beat Todd and the other men to death.

Afraid to say no to Homelander, The Seven obey and corner the men, but it appears they have cold feet until Noir slugs one of the guys in the back of the head and then continues to whack the bat again and again as blood flies across the room. It certainly checks out with Black Noir’s brutal MO, but in the aftermath of the massacre, Noir does something no one could’ve predicted: he speaks. Recounting the situation, he looks to The Deep and A-Train, exclaiming, “Yo, what the f***? That was so f***ed up you guys.” Hearing Noir speak after nearly five years is not only extremely jarring, but it also squashes several theories about the new Noir’s identity.

The New Black Noir Is a Godolkin Graduate

Close

Although he remains silent in public, the new Black Noir couldn’t be more different from the original. He’s frenetic, excitable, and quite the talker too. We only glean bits and pieces from the first three episodes, but it is clear Vought opted for an actor to fill the role versus replacing him with an actual hero, which makes a lot of sense for the company. They care more about maintaining their image than anything beyond surface level. The new Noir also mentions that he “studied performing arts at Godolkin,” referring to the college from Gen V that most Supes attend before starting their careers.

Having a Godolkin degree under his belt and some time at Cirque de Vought in Montreal, the new Noir feels he needs to get his performance as close as possible to the real thing but struggles to find proper motivation. So far, he’s cornered A-Train, Ashley, The Deep, and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), questioning them about his performance and asking for more direction. Though his questions are earnest, it’s hilarious to hear the new Noir so desperate to play a character who never spoke or even moved a limb unless absolutely necessary. “I have questions, but I’m not allowed to speak.” Noir finds his performance paradoxical when he’s simply putting way too much thought into it.

The New Noir Needs To Learn How To Fit In With the Seven

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On top of his ceaseless search for direction and a playlist he can use to get into character, the new Noir is also narcoleptic, as he falls asleep during a meeting with The Seven. He’s very open and honest about it, but it doesn’t do anything to pull favor with Homelander, who is already sick and tired of the replacement. Oddly enough, he doesn’t seem at all phased by the violence and death happening all around him. And although he expresses confusion at having to murder people, he does it without hesitation or remorse.

Somehow, he can rationalize all the brutality and chaos by viewing it as a performance like a true method actor, but unlike a method actor, he appears to actually have super strength based on the damage he was able to inflict with that baseball bat. Powers won’t save him from his big mouth, though, and with Homelander more unpredictable than ever, it doesn’t seem like there’s any chance he’ll last long in The Seven unless he finds some serious direction and learns to be quiet.

Nathan Mitchell Plays Both Versions of Black Noir

Image via Prime Video

While the original Black Noir is long gone, Nathan Mitchell is still the man behind the mask, only this time he’s allowed to talk. Ensuring that the new Noir looks the same in the suit isn’t difficult when you have the same guy playing both roles! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in 2022, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased, “Mitchell will now take on a new role in The Boys Season 4 after what happens in the Season 3 finale.” According to Kripke, he broke the news to Mitchell during Season 3. "I think I said something like, 'OK, so I'm gonna say something and your stomach's gonna drop, but then I'm gonna follow it up with something and you're gonna see that it's okay.'"

While this sparked speculation about who Mitchell would be playing, as it turns out the answer was under our noses the whole time. We may be tuned in to the sound of his voice now, but if for some reason the new Noir doesn’t make it through this season, perhaps Mitchell will be able to show even more of his range in a new, new role come Season 5. Until then, let’s just hope New Noir gets the direction (or at least a playlist) he so desperately craves before it's too late.

