The Big Picture Homelander's breast milk addiction comes back in a major moment in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6.

Series creator Eric Kripke gives the breastfeeding scene his award for Season 4's craziest moment.

Both Antony Starr and Valorie Curry signed off on the scene, and it was meticulously planned so both actors would be comfortable.

On The Boys, Antony Starr’s Homelander is driven by a lot of things. There’s power, greed, revenge, and the overall belief that he’s better than everyone else. But there’s something that’s gnawing at the character’s heart above all else — a thirst for breast milk. Throughout the series, audiences have watched as the character got his fix from a variety of donors, including Season 1’s Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), who would eventually be murdered by the sadistic lead Supe. In the currently running fourth season, a new volunteer tries to rise through the ranks of The Seven with her contribution to Homelander’s addiction when Valorie Curry’s Firecracker unbuttons her shirt and lets her fearless leader go to town.

In a show known for its jaw-dropping moments that happen several times throughout each episode, it’s almost hard to believe that series creator, Eric Kripke, sees this storyline as the wildest of the season. But, during a conversation with Collider’s Christina Radish about Episode 6, "Dirty Business,", Kripke says the intimate moment between Homelander and Firecracker was the craziest thing he’s ever asked his actors to do.

“It was totally insane. We were talking about how, at this point in the story, Firecracker really wants to jockey past Sage into Homelander’s good graces and take first position. And she’s really, really good at reading people’s emotional needs. And so, when you’re in the writers’ room and you start thinking, ‘What is it that Homelander wants most in the world, but is afraid to ask or can’t get?,’ it doesn’t take that much conversation before you get to, ‘He’s just dying for someone to let him breastfeed.’ We were like, “That’s absolutely insane, and we definitely have to do that.” Ant [Starr] and Val [Curry] were totally game. They really got it. They understood.”

THAT Scene in 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 6, Was Meticulously Planned