The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys is set to be bloodier and more explosive than ever, premiering on June 13.

Main stars like Karen Fukuhara and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return, with new characters joining the fray.

Eric Kripke gives a sneak peek into the editing process, hinting at a wild political turn for Homelander.

Just days after it was announced that our favorite satirical superhero series, The Boys, would be returning for a bloodier-than-ever fourth season on June 13, the adaptation’s creator, Eric Kripke took to his social media account to share a little behind-the-scenes peek of the editing process. Setting the mood with a candle lit and three bottles of water in front of him (hey, you gotta stay hydrated), Kripke shared a picture of the view from his desk to his Twitter. A multitude of mixers and computers sit in front of a huge screen featuring the face of Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train. The post’s caption reads,

“#TheBoys Production Update! Putting finishing touches on last 2 eps. Sound mixing, handful of VFX shots, music. Then @PrimeVideo dubs them into a kajillion languages for global release, which takes a few months. Then delivered hot & fresh to your door on June 13!”

For those of us who have been following Kripke and the cast of The Boys since the show’s third season bowed out almost two years ago, the influx of information is a sight for sore eyes. Supes and vigilantes alike have shared updates on the process of filming the upcoming batch of episodes with Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Simon Pegg being just a few of the names dropping hints of what’s to come. And, if it’s even a fraction of what’s been teased, fans are in for the most bonkers and explosive season yet as things take a political turn for Homelander.

Who Will Be In Season 4 Of ‘The Boys’?

The regular faces will all return to reprise their roles for another journey into the breach with stars including Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and more returning to duke it out. This season will also introduce a new character played by The Walking Dead and Supernatural alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. From what we’ve gathered from the first trailer to drop for Season 4, Morgan’s character will be on the side of the titular group, and appears to be an old friend of Urban’s Butcher. This is a big one for fans of Kripke’s previous work as it marks the second time a Supernatural actor has crossed over into The Boys universe following Jensen Ackles’ appearance as Soldier Boy in Season 3.

Also included in the fresh lineup will be Pegg, who reprises his role as Hugh Campbell Sr. from earlier seasons and Rosemarie DeWitt as his ex-wife and Hughie’s (Quaid) absent mother. There will also, of course, be some new Supes tossed into the mix over at Vought Tower with Susan Heyward appearing as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry donning the cape of Firecracker.

​​​​​​​Check out Kripke’s post below and learn more about the show’s fourth season here in our all-knowing guide.