It's a not-so-super election year for the world of The Boys, as the seemingly virtuous Homelander (Antony Starr) has finally revealed himself to the world as a mask-off fascist. Following the shocking events of Season 3, Homelander is ready for Supes to outgrow their human overlords at Vought and become "vengeful gods" over modern society. That's not gonna fly with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his band of Supe exposers, who will need to pull every dirty play in the book if they want to stop a Homelander regime from forming.

The large cast of The Boys is expanding once again with Season 4. Not only will new radical Supes be joining The "Most Mighty" Seven, but a cast member from showrunner Eric Kripke's other hit show, Supernatural, is also joining the fray this time around. To find out who will be joining this superhero battle royale for what we now know is the penultimate season of The Boys, here is our complete cast and character guide for The Boys Season 4.

Karl Urban

Billy Butcher

Close

The original foul-mouthed curmudgeon of The Boys, Karl Urban returns as the foul-mouthed Supe-hater, Billy Butcher. Easily one of Karl Urban's best and most beloved roles, he's also appeared in other hits like The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Dredd, and more. Urban is also set to join the Mortal Kombat universe in the upcoming sequel, playing the fan-favorite narcissist, Johnny Cage.

Billy Butcher had everything taken from him when his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), disappeared. Believing Homelander to be responsible for Becca's disappearance, Butcher dedicates his life to exposing Vought's many superheroes as genuine monsters. This leads to Butcher leaving his job at the CIA to go freelance, recruiting a ragtag team to try and expose Homelander and his cronies once and for all. Butcher has long-held a deep prejudice towards all superpowered beings, though over the course of the series, he's started to make some exceptions.

Season 3 sees Billy decide that the best way to fight fire is with fire, and he uses an experimental drug called Temp V, which gives him temporary superpowers that are virtually identical to that of Homelander. Unfortunately, Billy's prolonged use of the drug leads to some unexpected side effects, and Billy is given a terminal diagnosis. Now working against the clock, Billy is more determined than ever to stop Homelander's reign of terror.

Antony Starr

Homelander

Close

The worst of the worst when it comes to corrupt superheroes, Homelander has become one of television's most infamous villains. Once again, Antony Starr will bring the character's villainous charm and vile tendencies to life for Season 4.

A clear parody of both Superman and Captain America, Homelander looks like a bona fide "Man of Steel with a Plan", with powers like flight, laser eyes, and virtual invincibility to boot. That's all a facade, as in actuality, Homelander is a homicidal man-child who was created from a test tube using Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) DNA. Being the most famous superhero on Earth, Homelander was once willing to do anything to keep his public image as a noble hero in tact, even if it means slaughtering thousands.

Homelander completely abandons the act in Season 3, and he slowly starts to reveal his true colors to the world. Starting with a rant about how he's superior of live-television, Homelander takes things even further when he publicly executes a protestor at a rally. What's even scarier than a beloved hero murdering an innocent person in broad daylight? The fact that Homelander's supporters condone and even celebrate his wanton act of cruelty.

Jack Quaid

Hughie Campbell

Image via Prime Video

Jack Quaid returns as Hughie Campbell for Season 4 to be the goodhearted foil to the pessimistic Billy Butcher. Coincidentally enough, Jack Quaid also plays the exact opposite of Homelander in another superhero show, My Adventures with Superman.

Hughie didn't ask to join a Cold War between humans and Supes, but found himself inadvertently joining the fight when his then-girlfriend, Robin (Jess Salgueiro), is accidentally killed by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). After he reluctantly starts working with Butcher, Hughie finds a second chance at love with The Seven's newest and uncharacteristically noble hero, Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Hughie also got roped in with Butcher's Temp V addiction in Season 3, giving him superhuman speed. He's able to overcome his addiction thanks to Starlight, but hopefully he won't experience that terminal side effects that have taken hold of Butcher.

Erin Moriarty

Starlight

Image via Prime Video

One of the few "good" superheroes that exists in The Boys universe, Erin Moriarty returns to the role of Starlight. She has plenty of experience with politically charged and culturally relevant superhero stories, as Moriarty also starred in Marvel and Netflix's Jessica Jones series.

Since discovering her powers at a young age (which, like all superheroes in The Boys, were provided by Vought through scientific experiments), Annie January always wanted to be a superhero and join The Seven. Her ability to control light made her an ideal candidate for the group, but Starlight learns very quickly this corporate entity is not the altruistic organization it appears to be. After meeting Hughie and his companions, Starlight becomes something of a double agent within The Seven, but after becoming much more vocal about Homelander's crimes, she's been ousted from the superhero team. This is what also makes her a target of the radical heroes like Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in Season 4.

Jessie T. Usher

A-Train

Image via Prime Video

One of the more complicated "heroes" in The Boys is A-Train, played by Smile star Jessie T. Usher.

A-Train has committed many crimes in The Boys, being the accidental murderer of Hughie's girlfriend Robin and the deliberate murderer of his own girlfriend Popclaw (Brittany Allen). However, unlike the other villains of the show, A-Train isn't motivated by greed or avarice - he's motivated by fear. A-Train is so deathly afraid of what Homelander will do to him should he step out of line that he'll do anything to stay in his favor. That being said, A-Train is also clearly on a redemption arc, with him truly starting to question to morals behind his actions.

Chace Crawford

The Deep

Image via Prime Video

The third and final original member of The Seven (at least in terms of Season 1), Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford returns as the misogynistic Aquaman parody, The Deep.

The Deep is essentially A-Train but without a moral compass. Within minutes of meeting him, The Deep commits a heinous act of sexual violence against Starlight. He's almost immediately taken down a peg, even being briefly kicked out of The Seven and joining a Fresca-loving cult. He's been brought back into the fold now, and after some psychological torturing by Homelander, he has become another spineless follower in Homelander's grand plan.

Nathan Mitchell

Black Noir II

Image via Prime Video

Another character that is (sort of) returning for Season 4 is Black Noir. The masked murderer is once again portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, but the character is technically brand-new.

The original Black Noir was one of Vought's most loyal assassins, taking care of any of the company's dirty deeds that need doing. However, a rare conflict of interest appears when Noir's old teammate Soldier Boy returns in Season 3, and Black Noir vows to murder him for the abuse he received at his hands. Homelander doesn't take kindly to the only person he could consider a friend wanting to kill his father, so Homelander wastes no time murdering Noir. Who this new Black Noir in Season 4 is remains a mystery.

Tomer Capone

Frenchie

Image via Prime Video

The Boys' resident tech and weapons expert, Fauda star Tomer Capone returns as Frenchie.

After recruiting Hughie in his Super hunting game, one of the first people Butcher reunites with is Frenchie. A neurotic frenchman connected to the criminal underworld, Frenchie is a technical genius who is constantly thinking of ways to kill powerful Supes. That doesn't mean he has vitriolic hatred for all Supes, as he forms an incredibly close relationship with fellow teammate Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

Laz Alonso

Mother's Milk

Image via Prime Video

Ahead of the actor's