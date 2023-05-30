Prime Video is yet to tell us when we can expect to see Season 4 of the highly popular series The Boys on our screens, but while we wait, we can all count on the streamer to keep teasing us until it’s finally time to dig in. Today, they asked us to consider watching a video that they promise will be the best five minutes of our day.

If you are a fan of The Boys, it definitely will be, since the video consists of five minutes straight of cast members Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and Jensen Ackles just kicking back and reminiscing about their favorite scenes and what they love about their characters. During the five-minute clip, the cast also discusses favorite movies, what The Boys represents to them, and superhero culture in general.

The video also has a fair degree of camaraderie, since it consists of the actors interviewing each other. This means they get to talk about each other’s techniques and some fun facts end up getting revealed, like the fact that Quaid’s performance is inspired by Jim Carrey (The Mask) and Alonso has watched the Rocky movies “400 times.” Usher also reveals that he was cast in the series before there was even a script to read. Relatively new cast member Ackles caps it off by giving a brief nod to his one-season stint in Smallville and how the Superman series paved the way for superheroes on television.

Image via Prime Video

Will The Writers' Strike Affect The Boys' Season 4?

We still don’t know when Season 4 of The Boys will premiere, but we do know it will be sooner rather than later since the cast and crew wrapped filming just last month. So, even though there’s a country-wide writers' strike in place, the new season of The Boys was practically done when it started. For this show, the real impact will hit if and when Prime Video renews it for Season 5. Similarly, the spin-off series Gen V was already done and it’s expected to premiere this Fall, which in turn could suggest that Prime Video will push Season 4 of The Boys to late 2023 or early 2024 so that both series aren’t too close together.

The next season of The Boys is still helmed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), and it will welcome new cast members Valorie Curry (The Tick), Susan Heyward (Orange is The New Black), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Rob Benedict (Lucifer) and Elliot Knight (Animal Kingdom). Back in August, it was announced that recurrent cast member Cameron Crovetti had been upped to series regular, which suggests we’ll get to see more of Homelander (Starr) and son dynamics, and whether the young boy grows up to be a successor to his father or the mega-superhero’s downfall.

You can watch the five-minute video here: