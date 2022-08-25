For the past few months, Eric Kripke has been stoking the rumors about a certain Supernatural alum's potential cameo in Season 4 of The Boys, and it looks like it was for a good reason. It has been officially revealed this morning that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining the cast of Prime Video's bloody superhero series, which is currently filming in Toronto, Ontario. His casting announcement follows news earlier this month that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward would be joining the series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is perhaps best known for entering the cultural zeitgeist as the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead, which is a role that he's still playing in the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off series Dead City, which has been filming in New York City. While he has had a lot of memorable roles, most people remember him as Supernatural's patriarch John Winchester. Season 4 of The Boys will see Morgan reunite with Eric Kripke who created Supernatural and served as showrunner for the first five seasons. Morgan isn't the first Supernatural star to re-team with Kripke, as Jensen Ackles—who previously played Morgan's son Dean Winchester—joined the cast of The Boys in Season 3 as Soldier Boy.

The Boys aren't being as forthcoming about who Morgan will be playing in the upcoming season, but he has been cast in a recurring role. In his thirty years in the industry, he has played a wide variety of characters from tragic romantic partners in Grey's Anatomy to downright terrifying villains like Negan. It's really anyone's guess as to who he might be playing in this weird and twisted superhero universe.

The Boys' cast of characters were left in a pretty dire situation with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) learning that he doesn't have a long time left to live. While there are no details about where things are headed for him, one can assume his well-deserved vendetta against Homelander (Antony Starr) and the Supes will reach new levels now that he knows he can go out in a blaze of glory if he wants to. The man has never had an ounce of self-preservation in him, and whatever might've been there is probably going to be thrown out the window as he counts down to his date with death. And with society going all-in on supporting Homelander's homicidal tendencies, things are sure to get messy.

Season 3 of The Boys also starred Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit. Relive the magic and horror of The Boys Season 3 with the trailer below: