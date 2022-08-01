After we all got a load of The Boys’ explosive Season 3 run, it’s time to start gearing up for the next season of the Prime Video superhero series as new cast members are added to the bulging slate of actors. Today, the streaming platform announced that Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward are joining the cast, and that Cameron Crovetti is being upped to series regular for Season 4. The series will continue to chronicle the life of superheroes who often abuse their superpowers for personal gain, but keep a friendly facade to society.

Crovetti is known by The Boys fans as the super-powered son of Homelander (Anthony Starr), who was born under horrible circumstances. At first, it was thought that Ryan had no powers, but his abusive father managed to push him to his limit in order to reveal he could be just as powerful as the leader of The Seven. Crovetti also starred in critically acclaimed projects like HBO series Big Little Lies, and is on the upcoming remake of cult horror film Goodnight Mommy.

Curry is fresh off another series: She starred in Peacock’s The Lost Symbol, and was also in another Prime Video super-hero series: The Tick. The actor was in other high-profile shows such as The Following, House of Lies, and Veronica Mars. In the cinema, she starred opposite Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning in American Pastoral, and was also in The Blair Witch Project sequel. In The Boys, she will play the superhero "Firecracker".

Heyward is known for her role as Tamika in the final seasons of Netflix’s hit series Orange is the New Black. She was also in The Following, Vinyl, and Powers, and most recently starred in OWN’s Delilah. In cinema, she starred in the horror remake Poltergeist, as well as in The Light of the Moon and Radium Girls. She was cast in The Boys as “Sister Sage”.

Season 4 of The Boys is still in early production. However, The Boys’ universe is moving fast not only with its spin-off animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, but also with Gen V – a spin-off young adult series that centers around super-heroes that go to a college run by Vought. The title is a play on Gen Z and Compound V, the artificial drug that gives superheroes in The Boys universe their powers, and is injected in them as babies.

Prime Video is yet to announce further details from The Boys Season 4, as well as a release date for Gen V.