Few season finales have managed to inspire as much shock, outrage, and excitement as that of The Boys. This hit Amazon Prime series, created by Eric Kripke, has awed fans for years with its dark take on how terrifying a world filled with superheroes would actually look like. It's done this mainly through the titular vigilante group, a team of cutthroat mercenaries ready to do the gory things they need to protect their world from superpowered narcissists. Yet while it focuses on this team and their powerful enemies, where the series really thrives is in exploring its expansive world, fleshing out this concept by incorporating numerous characters and places in enjoyable Easter eggs.

This has led to many side characters that have been adored over the years — as well as some who have truly terrified. Because in a setting where metahuman abilities are used to bolster the toxic powers of things like capitalism and corrupt politics, the truly powerful Supes can harm not only with their literal powers, but in how they use them to further the villainous pursuits of others. The end of Season 4 saw precisely that, with the main team getting attacked by a fleet of cameos from characters that viewers should recognize...well, most of them. Because there was one character who watchers may not remember, even if they've seen Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser) before — and they should be very, very afraid of what she means for the future.

The Sage Grove Center Is One of Many Supe Facilities on 'The Boys'

There are many terrifying places in The Boys, but one of the absolute worst has to be the Sage Grove Center Psychiatric Hospital. The horrid place was first introduced in Season 2, after Annie (Erin Moriarty) learned that the team's current foe, the immortal racist Stormfront (Aya Cash), had some ties to this place that was advertised as a care-home for psychologically disturbed Supes. Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) infiltrate the facility and discover the horrifying truth: it isn't a hospital, it's a testing ground. Vought — the megacorporation that creates and manages Supes with their chemical Compound V — used the place as a dumping ground for those who were deemed too "unstable" to serve either as money-making Superheroes or forgettable civilians with useless powers. While there, these prisoners were kept in squalor, subjected to years of horrific experimentation as doctors tried to extract Vought's newest product from their super-powered bodies.

While terrifying, the Sage Grove Center speaks to many of the core horrors that make up The Boys' world. Aside from its inclusion in Season 2, Sage Grove was referenced in the spin-off Gen V. Protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) learned that if children didn't escape the Red River Institute — a dumping ground for orphaned Supe children — by adoption or getting into college, they were sent to Sage Grove, with her teacher hinting at the horrors viewers saw in the main show. This place was the epitome of Vought's wrongdoings, showing how the business treated its "heroes" like lab rats when they stopped making money and the brutal disregard for humanity it had while trying to increase already titanic profits. It is a horrible, terrifying place, and it created one of the show's most terrifying villains yet.

Where Has Cindy Been Since 'The Boys' Season 2?

When The Boys viewers first meet Cindy, she's recently been freed from her cell at Sage Grove and views the world around her with a creepy blank stare. A fight between the team and hero-turned-warden Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) allows her to escape, where it was quickly learned that she can move things with her mind (telekinesis) — a power she quickly showed off by withstanding multiple gunshots before crushing a guard into a bloody mush. She caused mayhem around the facility, freeing the other prisoners and helping them run rampant (mainly by killing the people who'd contained them for so long) before being subdued by Stormfront's electric blasts. This doesn't kill her, though, and the episode leaves off with the sight of Cindy hitchhiking on the highway, not to be seen again until the Season 4 finale, when she drops a literal boat down in front of Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie to help Homelander's (Antony Starr) goons capture the powerless man.

It's unclear what happened to Cindy after her escape from Sage Grove, with only a segment on Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman — the show's in-universe newscast that has actual episodes on YouTube — revealing that she was committing crimes as a lethal hitchhiker, and that Vought would be dispatching the silent Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) to apprehend her. At some point, not only did they accomplish this, but they somehow managed to recruit one of the most destructive powers the show has ever seen into Homelander's fight for world domination. It can't be understated how powerful telekinesis is; as Cindy showed in her debut and even more now, she's able to do anything to an object or person without touching them, whether that be hefting hundreds of pounds through the air or compressing a person down into nothing. Pair this with a bloodthirsty nature that has seen jaw-dropping glimpses of onscreen, and it's safe to say that Homelander's conquest of first America, then the world, has just gained a deadly secret weapon.

Cindy Is the Secret Weapon That Can End ‘The Boys’

With her few moments on The Boys so far, it's hard to determine just where Cindy's allegiances lie or if her actions in the season finale have motives other than evil. And even if she is just a sadist who is excited to crush people in the name of Supe-supremacy, her only "fight" scene on the show saw her get taken down easily — admittedly by one of the series' strongest characters — but taken down nonetheless. Yet the unnerving implications of her appearance are not only backed up by the show's purposeful lore surrounding the character, but the creators' secret plans for her as well.

Years ago in a Twitter Q&A, Eric Kripke assured fans that Cindy was "still out there," that she'd serve as a huge hurdle for our main group down the line and revealing that for a character with only a few minutes onscreen, the people who make the show definitely had big plans for her going forward. These hints took years to manifest and, based on the show's long-winded release schedule, it may take even more to truly learn the secrets of this mysterious figure. But no matter when and how, this finale makes one thing clear: when it comes to Cindy, The Boys (and their fans) should get ready for the worst.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

