For four seasons, Eric Kripke and the rest of the creative team behind Prime Video’s over-the-top series, The Boys, have been consistent in delivering jaw-dropping, record-stopping moments, upping the shock value year after year. Last week, the first three episodes of the production’s penultimate season dropped, and with them, a slew of new breathtaking moments arrived. The tail end of the premiere episode sees Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher shut down the chance of a partnership with the other side’s Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) in the most diabolically Butcher way possible—a butthole pic.

During an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, Kripke broke down how the creative team decided on the unsolicited hole pic as Butcher’s diss to Neuman and praised Doumit’s acting chops in the very much NSFW scene.

The Owner Of The Butt Isn’t Who You Think It Is

First and foremost, Kripke wants to be very clear about something - audiences, in no way, shape, or form, saw Urban’s backside: “For the record, it wasn’t his butthole, necessarily. It was another butthole, just to be clear. I know that we had to shoot a specific butthole for that shot, and that was not Butcher’s butthole.” While he doesn’t give away the detail on everyone’s mind (whose hole was it?!), Kripke does share how the scene was pulled together, telling Radish,

“Ultimately, it’s all my fault, but you would have to ask David Reed. I’m not even sure we had what was supposed to be on that screen. And then, he sent me the first draft of the script and he said, “And it’s a big old butthole,” and I just laughed. I thought it was funny.”

Kripke went on to explain that Doumit, whose character Victoria Neuman is the unlucky recipient of said butthole photo, didn’t see the image until they were rolling on a close-up shot, making her reaction 100% real.

“And a funny P.S. on that scene is, when Claudia [Doumit] was shooting it, for all the wide angles, it’s a blue screen. You can’t see what’s on the phone, so she’s reacting to a blue screen. And then, when we moved in for closeup method acting style, we put the real butt on the phone, so her reaction is her real reaction to seeing that butt. I don’t know if we should feel good about that or horrible, but that’s how we got a real reaction from Claudia.”

Catch up with the buttholes of The Boys and others as the show is now streaming on Prime Video.

