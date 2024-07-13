Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 7.

When you make a call to Tilda Swinton, you don’t let it go to waste — even if the role you booked her for is an octopus. It’s been a couple of episodes since we last Ambrosius (Swinton), but Episode 7 of The Boys sees her return in brilliant yet tragic form as she fights to save her relationship with The Deep (Chace Crawford). I know we're all rooting for Ambrosious to secure her spot in the above-bed aquarium (or preferably just a free life in the ocean), but it is my solemn duty to remind you that The Deep’s track record with his sea-life lovers is notoriously catastrophic and, although Ambrosius is the most human of them all — she’s no exception. But before we "dive" in, I need to get something off my chest — I made a joke in a previous article several weeks ago about how Ambrosius would be mad if she ever found out about Deep's affair with Sage. Suffice to say, a part of me feels guilty for jinxing things... but in my defense, I never imagined it would end this badly.

The Deep Never Deserved Ambrosius on 'The Boys'

Locked in The Deep’s closest in a dirty, unkempt tank, Ambrosius still showed more love for The Deep than he could ever comprehend. But after she calls him out for his lobotomy and chill trysts with Sage (Susan Heyward), he hits a breaking point and does the unthinkable — smashing her tank and standing by as she dies from air asphyxiation.

Although Deep’s affair hurts her, Ambrosius is only trying to protect The Deep from Sage’s manipulation. She argues to Deep, “We’re worth fighting for,” and reminds him how much she appreciates his “gentle heart and fearless writing,” (so she’s clearly a fan of his memoir Deeper). Ambrosius continues to tell him that what they have is special, and that Sage is just using him. But Deep is so caught up in what he believes to be a burgeoning relationship with Sage that he won’t listen to Ambrosius’ warnings. Instead, he grows enraged — assuming Ambrosius is just trying to stifle his happiness — and smashes her tank before abandoning her in the closest. Even with her last strained gasps, Ambrosius proclaims her love for “Kevin” while he listens to her die.

The Deep Killed Ambrosius for Nothing

I know what you're thinking: There was a bigger tank, the above-bed aquarium he promised for her! And Deep had ample time to transfer Ambrosius because her suffocation was painfully long. Instead, he clenches his fists in confused anger as the life drains from her tentacles, something that I feel confident in saying would never have happened a season ago. Letting Ambrosius' death happen changes The Deep. He’s so blinded by the situation he marches straight to Homelander (Antony Starr) and offers to kill all the fish in the sea for him (and yeah, I laughed through my tears). But this change didn’t come out of nowhere — as Ambrosius was trying to tell him, Sage has been manipulating Deep, hyping him up with the idea that he’s a “superior being,” better than his marine friends. He thinks that once Ambrosius is out of the picture, Sage will be waiting for him, but that’s not how things work on The Boys.

After invading the Flatiron Building and taking on The Boys, Deep and the new Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) are sent back to Vought Tower licking their wounds — thank you A-Train! (Jessie T. Usher) — when Sage passes by after being fired by Homelander. She brushes by the two and The Deep tries to get her attention to no avail. It’s Noir that stops her when he confesses his love to her. The Deep and I (from my couch) look at him in shock, while Sage keeps walking. It turns out Sage was having frivolous affairs with both of them, but only had a lobotomy when she was with The Deep. Not only does this prove Ambrosius right, but it’s an extra personal gut punch that Sage had to remove part of her brain to rationalize a relationship with Deep — something she didn’t need with Noir. As if the situation wasn’t already horrid enough, the reveal that Sage was using Deep the whole time means that Deep killed the only creature in the world that genuinely loved and respected him.

Ambrosius’ Death Signals a Point of No Return for The Deep on 'The Boys'

The Deep is no stranger to animal cruelty. I've seen all of The Deep's sea life shenanigans over the years and can attest that he is a fervent defender of all sea life, but he also has a hand in the demise of just about every amphibian he comes in contact with. From the Dolphin in Season 1, to Lucy the Whale, and of course, I'll never be able to forget Homelander forcing Deep to eat his octopus friend Timothy — everything that has happened to Deep’s aquatic friends, to his credit, has been either an accident or against his will, but that all changes after what I was forced to watch him do to poor Ambrosius.

I think we can all agree, The Deep has been one of the most vile characters from the very first episode of The Boys. While other members of Vought and The Seven have taken their shot at redemption, such as A-Train, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Ashley (Colby Minifie), and even the original Black Noir, all I can say about The Deep is that he's lived up to his name and plummeted to the depths of despicableness. The humor derived from his naïveté and general aloofness has been the saving grace for his character (his out-of-the-blue but hilarious "Womp Womp" during this episode was a personal highlight) but I'm putting my foot down when it comes to this atrocity — there was nothing funny about what he did to Ambrosius.

While you and I can pretend a smart octopus like Ambrosius faked her death and is secretly plotting his demise, it seems as though The Deep has truly hit rock bottom and abandoned any shred of morals he had. Combined with the aggressive way he’s treated Ashley and the pep talk he gave Black Noir, Deep has set his character in stone and his actions will only become more unforgivable as the season draws to a close next week.

