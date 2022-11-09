Eric Kripke’s ultra-bloody and bloody fantastic series The Boys is currently halfway through filming Season 4, and while very little is known about what will happen in the wake of Season 3, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently caught up with the series’ producer Seth Rogen to see what he could tease about the upcoming season, the Gen V spinoff, and what the status is on The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

After discussing Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans, which Rogen stars in as Bennie Loewy, the accomplished performer dished on Season 4 of The Boys, saying, “I can't be more shocked by what they're doing over there, they find a way to shock me even more.” Which seems to be the general reaction from everyone involved in Season 4. A few months ago, The Boys star Jessie T. Usher shared a similar sentiment with Collider when he spoke about how “surprising” the carnage of the season has been.

Rogen went on to share that post-production on Gen V seems to be moving along, explaining that, “I've been starting to see episodes of, and it's completely insane. Just like the combination of superheroes in a college setting, in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah. There are parts of that show where me and Evan [Goldberg] are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, “Dear God, what are they doing over there?”

Earlier this year, The Boys franchise expanded into the world of animation with Diabolical, which was met with critical success and praise. Matching the tone of the live-action series, while ramping up the gore and absolute weirdness of the universe, the series featured eight unconnected short-style episodes. Despite the success, there has been no official word yet about whether Prime Video will be giving the project another season, but Rogen seems hopeful. He revealed:

“I hope Diabolical comes back. Actually, they bought some scripts for the next season, so we've been writing them. We're not 100% sure they will produce them, but if everything goes as planned, they will produce the scripts that we are writing right now.”

Rogen and the team have a really good relationship with Prime Video, which has become the streamer of choice for gritty and bloody superhero stories. In addition to producing The Boys, Diabolical, and Gen V for Prime Video, Rogen also produces their other animated superhero series Invincible, which he shared that he’s been working on “the next few seasons of.” Rogen had nothing but praise for the studio and the confidence they have in their projects, saying:

“They've been very supportive of letting us do this crazy stuff. We're doing Sausage Party with them as well. They've really let us spend their money in irresponsible ways.”

What We Know About The Boys Season 4

While Rogen wasn't able to share much about Season 4 of The Boys, there have been a number of extremely exciting updates about the series since production began. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast, reuniting him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who developed, executive produces, and showruns the series. The series also upgraded Cameron Crovetti to a series regular, signaling that Ryan will have a larger role moving forward. Back in August Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry also joined the cast, and while they’re keeping the specifics of their roles under wraps, they did reveal that Heyward will be playing Sister Sage and Curry will be playing Firecracker. While newcomers are always exciting to learn about, Season 4 will also see the return of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Jessie T. usher.

